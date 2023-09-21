Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Denies He's on His 'Last Leg' Prior to Fourth and 'Final' Spinal Surgery
Though Ozzy Osbourne is in "a lot of pain and discomfort" at 74 years old, he insisted he's not going anywhere.
While speaking on the Tuesday, September 19, episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," the rocker revealed he will be undergoing his fourth surgery to see if he can get any better.
"It is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore," he shared. "Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."
The singer joked that since he's had so many surgeries to fix his issues stemming from a 2019 fall, he isn't sweating the procedure this time around.
"It's alright. It's just like going over for a f-------- haircut now,” he quipped. “But I have improved somewhat, I think.”
“My feet feel like I've got bricks tied to them when I'm walking,” he added. “I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I've got diving boots on when I'm walking. I think it's the nerves… Then I was thinking, maybe I just need to get up off my a-- and walk around the block a few times."
Osbourne insisted that he's "far from being on my last leg."
"I used to worry about my life ending far more when I was younger than I do now. I don’t know why," he quipped. "Because I know it’s going to end soon."
As OK! previously reported, Osbourne was spotted in a wheelchair in California earlier this month. While speaking on the podcast, he admitted that his health woes have taken a toll on him.
“My lower back is… I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed. Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em,” he explained.
“Because what’s happening now… in my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward," he continued. “I was thinking when [the doctor] was saying it, ‘I’ve walked like that all my life.'"
Earlier this year, the reality star was forced cancel some performances due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease.
"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a------," he said in a statement.
But he's not ruling out retirement just yet.
“If I get OK today. If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there,” he said.