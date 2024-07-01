Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears' Manager Cade Hudson Show Off Wild Dance Moves at Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Bash: Watch
Kim Kardashian had the time of her life at Khloé Kardashian's 40th birthday party.
The day after the Saturday, June 29, bash, the mom-of-four posted a slew of photos and videos from the bash on her Instagram Story, where she admitted she had "no recollection" of dancing up a storm with Britney Spears' manager Cade Hudson.
"So apparently I was doing this multiple times until we shut the party down," she wrote alongside one of the clips, which showed the duo twirling around and Hudson even picking her up for flips.
"D--- I wish someone told me to have shots before Dancing With the Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer," quipped Kim, 43.
Cade is one of Britney's only trusted confidantes and frequently appears in the pop star's Instagram videos. Other famous faces at the party included Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg and Kylie Jenner.
While Kim and Khloé appear to be on good terms now, the women were arguing over mom-shaming on the Thursday, June 27, episode of The Kardashians.
The two started bickering after the mom-of-two called the SKIMS designer and asked if she could fix niece Chicago West's hair, which Kim took offense too.
"You [called me] to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed," Kim said. "I know her hair looked s-----. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f------ hair one night before bed."
The Good American co-founder felt Kim was overreacting and assumed her older sister must have been "dealing with a bunch of [her] own bull----" and decided to "project" on Khloé.
Kim told Khloé she shouldn't "have such a stick up [her] a-- about hair gel."
"What the f--- are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming," Khloé sniped at Kim. "You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent."
"Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life? Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?" she asked.
"Kim is just trying to be a b---- right now and it is something she’s so good at," Khloé expressed in a confessional scene. "If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."