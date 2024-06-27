Britney Spears Claims 'the Last Time I Danced' Was With Knives in Confusing Upload: 'People Say I Shouldn't Post Those'

Britney Spears made an interesting claim on social media on Thursday, June 27, when she said she hadn't posted a video of herself twirling around in quite some time.

"I haven’t danced in so long … the last time I danced I was dancing with knives … people say I shouldn’t post those … I said to myself why even get up and try if I know I’m gonna end up hurt !!! It’s been 9 months since I have danced but I did last night … It’s not very good but I did it !!!" she captioned a video of herself letting loose.