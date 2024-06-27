Britney Spears Claims 'the Last Time I Danced' Was With Knives in Confusing Upload: 'People Say I Shouldn't Post Those'
Britney Spears made an interesting claim on social media on Thursday, June 27, when she said she hadn't posted a video of herself twirling around in quite some time.
"I haven’t danced in so long … the last time I danced I was dancing with knives … people say I shouldn’t post those … I said to myself why even get up and try if I know I’m gonna end up hurt !!! It’s been 9 months since I have danced but I did last night … It’s not very good but I did it !!!" she captioned a video of herself letting loose.
The post was rather confusing as the pop star, 42, posted a video of herself moving around in April.
The "Toxic" songstress also referred to when she danced around her house with sharp objects in her hands.
"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️!!!" Spears confessed before reassuring her fans, adding, "don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!"
"Halloween is soon🙈🙈🙈!!!" the "Circus" vocalist noted.
At the time, people were concerned over the star's well-being.
"She's not well," one person claimed, as someone asked, "Is she OK?" and a third begged: "Someone help this girl. When is enough enough?! She’s clearly a danger to herself."
Spears' dancing video comes amid news she might be reconnecting with her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, after some time.
"Britney has been speaking to, and working on, her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden for months now," a source revealed on Monday, June 24. "The boys have so much love for their mother, as she does for them. Things are fully back on track and they are looking forward to the future together."
"Bryan was instrumental in facilitating their reunion," a second source revealed, referring to Spears' brother, Bryan Spears, who she's been hanging out with recently. "He cares so much for Britney and about his nephews."
Ever since Britney's sons moved to Hawaii with her ex Kevin Federline, she hasn't had an opportunity to see them much.
The boys previously spoke out about their strained relationship with their mother.
"I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," Jayden said in 2022. "I really want to see her again."
"Maybe the conservatorship did go [on] for a little too long — probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation because she felt as if she was working for too long, which I personally think yeah, she was," he continued of Britney's 13-year conservatorship.