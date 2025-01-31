Paige DeSorbo Claps Back at Austen Kroll for Insisting Rumors of Her Dating New Man Are True Amid Craig Conover Split

While sitting down for an interview on the late-night talk show with host Andy Cohen, Kroll addressed rumors claiming DeSorbo had started dating someone new less than one month after announcing she and Craig Conover had called it quits on their three-year relationship.

"I don’t think that those are rumors. I think that they’ve been substantiated, and I think that Craig knows as such," Kroll alleged. "He didn’t know for a minute, but yeah, I think that he’s fully come to terms with that. That’s not a rumor."