or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Paige DeSorbo
OK LogoNEWS

Paige DeSorbo Claps Back at Austen Kroll for Insisting Rumors of Her Dating New Man Are True Amid Craig Conover Split

Photo of Austen Kroll; picture of Paige DeSorbo.
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo said she hadn't spoken to Austen Kroll in six months.

By:

Jan. 31 2025, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Paige DeSorbo doesn't want Austen Kroll speaking about her life.

The brunette beauty, 32, took to social media to snub her former Winter House costar, 37, after he claimed to have knowledge about her current relationship status during a guest appearance on the Thursday, January 31, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo austen kroll craig conover split dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo hit back at Austen Kroll after he insisted dating rumors about her were true.

Article continues below advertisement

While sitting down for an interview on the late-night talk show with host Andy Cohen, Kroll addressed rumors claiming DeSorbo had started dating someone new less than one month after announcing she and Craig Conover had called it quits on their three-year relationship.

"I don’t think that those are rumors. I think that they’ve been substantiated, and I think that Craig knows as such," Kroll alleged. "He didn’t know for a minute, but yeah, I think that he’s fully come to terms with that. That’s not a rumor."

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo austen kroll craig conover split dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Austen Kroll claimed Paige DeSorbo has moved on after her split from Craig Conover.

Article continues below advertisement

After a clip of Kroll's statements were uploaded to WWHL's Instagram page, DeSorbo took it upon herself to clap back in the post's comments section.

"Ahhh yes a man I haven’t spoken to in 6 months knows exactly what I’m doing," she said sarcastically.

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo austen kroll craig conover split dating rumors
Source: @bravowwhl/Instagram

Paige DeSorbo snubbed Austen Kroll in the comments section of a 'WWHL' Instagram post.

MORE ON:
Paige DeSorbo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

DeSorbo's remark received almost 5,000 likes within the first six hours of her commenting, as fans replied in support of the "Giggly Squad" podcast co-host by telling Kroll to "kick rocks" and calling him a "man child."

Speculation about DeSorbo being involved in a new romance first occurred after she was caught on camera sitting next to a mystery man at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game on Sunday, January 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users were quick to assume the male was a new beau after she revealed during the December 30 episode of her and Hannah Berner's "Giggly Squad" podcast that she and Conover had split.

"Craig and I have decided to no longer be together," DeSorbo — who began dating Conover, 35, in October 2021 — admitted, noting their breakup was amicable.

Article continues below advertisement
paige desorbo austen kroll craig conover split dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover dated for three years.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing," she declared. "I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future."

After DeSorbo's shocking announcement, a source informed Us Weekly Conover was "ready for the next steps and had plans to propose" before their relationship's demise.

"He was really pushing for the next steps and wanted to settle down with her," the insider claimed of Conover — who had been living in Charleston throughout their romance, while DeSorbo is located in New York.

"Paige does not want to move to Charleston, and logistically it was never going to work out long term. Many of their friends are not shocked at all, but everyone is sad for them," the confidante concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.