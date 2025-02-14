or
Paige DeSorbo 'Felt She Needed to Speak Up' About Cheating Rumors After Split From Craig Conover Since He 'Didn’t Defend Her'

Composite photo of Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover
Source: @paige_desorbo/instagram;@caconover/instagram

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's romance played out over their respective Bravo shows, 'Summer House' and 'Southern Charm.'

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Paige DeSorbo doesn't have any regrets about detailing the end of her and Craig Conover's three-year romance.

Shortly after the Summer House star revealed the news on her "Giggly Squad" podcast in December 2024, rumors swirled the brunette beauty may have been unfaithful to her ex.

paige desorbo needed speak up cheating rumors split craig conover
Source: mega

A source claimed Paige DeSorbo's split from Craig Conover is 'getting ugly' because he declined to deny false rumors she cheated.

Since the Southern Charm lead said he didn't "want to get involved" with the allegations, DeSorbo had to deny them herself, then clarifying they broke up a month before she told fans.

"Don’t blame Paige for the split getting ugly," a source shared with a news outlet. "She really thought they would remain amicable [but] Craig didn’t defend her, so she felt she needed to speak up."

paige desorbo needed speak up cheating rumors split craig conover
Source: mega

The 'Summer House' star and Conover broke up in November 2024, though she didn't share the news until one month later.

A month after the breakup news hit, Conover, 36, finally addressed the drama, noting "this has all been very, very unexpected to say the least."

"I was very shocked. And it’s OK. It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can’t control other people, you can only control how you react to it," he explained in a social media post, hinting DeSorbo, 32, was the one who pulled the plug on their romance. "Remember to be kind to Paige and me and yourselves and all of that good stuff."

paige desorbo needed speak up cheating rumors split craig conover
Source: mega

The exes were dating long distance for three years.

Paige DeSorbo

It was just two weeks after the fashionista revealed the split that she was seen at a Philadelphia Eagles game with Joe D'Amelio, the VP of sports marketing for Klutch Sports.

Their outing made romance rumors go viral, to which DeSorbo commented on an Instagram post, "Ima [sic] be outside a lot. Get used to it." She also insisted she was "single."

Meanwhile, the Sewing Down South founder was spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Not long after her NFL outing, Conover's pal and costar Austen Kroll, 37, was asked on Watch What Happens Live about the gossip that DeSorbo has moved on.

"I don’t think that those are rumors. I think that they’ve been substantiated, and I think that Craig knows as such," Kroll said. "He didn’t know for a minute, but yeah, I think that he’s fully come to terms with that. That’s not a rumor."

paige desorbo needed speak up cheating rumors split craig conover
Source: @caconover/instagram

Conover admitted he was 'shocked' over their breakup.

The "Giggly Squad" co-host wasn't happy with Kroll's remark, sarcastically writing on social media, "Ahhh yes a man I haven’t spoken to in 6 months knows exactly what I’m doing."

Oddly enough, both DeSorbo and Conover attended Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, though they didn't sit together.

While the exes had discussed marriage and kids — Conover even revealed on a recent episode of Southern Charm that he bought an engagement ring — the two were always dating long distance, as DeSorbo lived in NYC while the Delaware native resides in Charleston, SC.

Life & Style spoke to the source about the split getting ugly.

