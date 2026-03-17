Pam Bondi Bombshell: House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Attorney General Over 'Mismanagement' of Epstein Investigation

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In a bombshell update, Pam Bondi must testify before Congress over her alleged "mismanagement" of the federal government's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The United States Attorney General was formally issued a subpoena by the House Oversight Committee amid their ongoing probe into the the Justice Department's handling of files related to the late child predator and his crimes. Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche separately offered a private briefing with committee members on Wednesday, March 18, however, she was still officially subpoenaed by committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Tuesday, March 17.

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Source: MEGA Pam Bondi has been accused of mishandling the Epstein files.

In the cover letter for the subpoena — which the committee voted to authorize earlier this month — Comer said Bondi was being called to testify on "possible mismanagement of the federal government's investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell." She was ordered to appear for a deposition on April 14. "The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act," the chairman declared.

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Justice Department Calls Pam Bondi Subpoena 'Completely Unnecessary'

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi's deposition is scheduled for April 14.

Comer noted Bondi is "directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to" the bill. A Justice Department spokesperson issued a statement in response to the subpoena, calling the deposition "completely unnecessary."

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Source: MEGA A Justice Department spokesperson called the subpoena of Pam Bondi 'completely unnecessary.'

"Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress," the rep said. "She continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee tomorrow. As always, we look forward to continuing to provide policymakers with the facts." As OK! previously reported, the House Oversight Committee’s formal subpoena of Bondi comes after Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace moved to summon the U.S. Attorney General on March 4.

'One of the Greatest Cover-Ups in American History'

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi has faced immense criticism for her handling of the Epstein files.