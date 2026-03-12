Pam Bondi Faces Backlash Over Hypocrisy in Epstein Case Defense

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, recently defended the Trump administration's approach to the Epstein files during a congressional hearing. Her testimony has drawn widespread criticism, particularly regarding her demeanor towards questioning Congress members.

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi defended the administration’s handling of the Epstein files during a hearing.

Amid this scrutiny, an old campaign video from Bondi's 2014 reelection campaign has resurfaced, prompting accusations of hypocrisy. In the video, she pledges to “fight to put human trafficking monsters where they belong, behind bars.” Observers are now questioning her current stance compared to her past promises.

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi's response sparked backlash from critics and lawmakers.

The campaign ad emphasizes the severity of human trafficking in Florida, where Bondi noted that the state ranks third nationally in such cases. “Florida ranks 3rd nationally and calls for help for human trafficking, where young women and children are enslaved and abused,” she stated in the video. This message resonates with allegations surrounding the Epstein case, which involved the exploitation of young women and children.

Source: MEGA An old campaign video promising to fight human trafficking resurfaced online.

Reflecting on her tenure as attorney general, Bondi outlined her efforts to combat trafficking, asserting, “I knew we needed all hands on deck: businesses and hospitals to spot it, our great law enforcement to stop it, and tougher penalties to punish it.” However, her current actions contradict these commitments.

During the hearing, Bondi appeared confrontational when responding to inquiries from Congress members. She notably refused to engage with Epstein’s survivors, even when Rep. Jayapal urged her to take responsibility. “I’m not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics,” Bondi responded, indicating her reluctance to acknowledge the victims present.

Source: MEGA The controversy has renewed scrutiny of the Epstein investigation.

Critics have labeled Bondi's behavior as unprofessional, particularly during her exchange with Rep. Jerry Nadler, who questioned her about investigating Epstein's co-conspirators. Bondi firmly stated, “I’m gonna answer the question the way I want to answer the question,” dismissing Nadler's inquiries as “ridiculous theatrics.”