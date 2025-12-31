'Toxic' Pam Bondi Trashed for Deleting Post After She's Caught Lying About Donald Trump: 'More Sloppy Work'

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi was busted once again after sneakily deleting a post that falsely gave credit to her boss, Donald Trump. The United States Attorney General is facing backlash for uploading, then removing, a graph showcasing the drastic decline in drug overdose deaths between October 2015 and October 2024. Bondi was caught red-handed attempting to praise the president for the successful drop that had actually occurred when Joe Biden was president.

Pam Bondi Accidentally Highlights Joe Biden's Success

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi deleted a post after being caught lying while praising the president.

The graph displayed data revealing a surge in drug-related deaths nationwide beginning in 2015, which the Journal of the American Medical Association partially credited to a spike in fentanyl overdoses and consumption. The overdose rate rose ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, which occurred toward the end of Trump's first term. The graph plateaued in 2022 and 2023, when Biden was in office, and drastically declined during the second half of the Democratic politician's time in the White House. According to the JAMA's June 2025 study, the decline in drug overdose deaths under Biden's administration was nearly double the rate at which people lost their lives to substances between 2019 and 2021 — when Trump was president.

Source: MEGA Pam Bondi gave Donald Trump credit for something done under the Biden administration.

Still, Bondi tried to use the graph and study as "evidence" that Trump is an amazing president and hero saving the country from a nationwide drug epidemic. "President Trump closed the border. DOJ agents have seized hundreds of millions of potentially lethal fentanyl doses. We are aggressively prosecuting drug traffickers and cartel leaders. These are the results," the attorney general wrote in her since-deleted X post. "Elections have consequences. Electing President Trump and enforcing the law is saving American lives." Many were quick to call Bondi out for falsely giving Trump credit for something he didn't do, as critics noted the graph visibly displays how deaths declined before Trump re-took office in January 2025.

Pam Bondi Trolled for 'Unintentionally Giving Massive Credit to Joe Biden'

Source: @tedlieu/X Pam Bondi was called out for deleting her post.

"Thank you for unintentionally giving massive credit to Joe Biden," Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California declared while re-sharing Bondi's post. "Also, when are you going to stop violating federal law and provide unreacted Epstein files? Happy New Year!" Bondi proceeded to quietly delete her upload, but social media sleuths had already screenshotted her original flub and used it to troll the government official. Lieu followed up on his initial jab by sharing a screenshot of the post Bondi removed, alongside the message: "Lol, the truth hurts. @AGPamBondi was glazing Trump again with another lying sycophantic tweet, but the chart she attached stopped in Oct 2024, thus showing the great work done by Joe Biden."

Source: @tedlieu/X Many took screenshots of Pam Bondi's upload before she deleted it.