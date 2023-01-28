Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Leaving Her $10 Million In Will Despite Their Romance Lasting Less Than 2 Weeks

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will," the 77-year-old spilled to Variety. "And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it."

He insisted the money will be delegated to her "whether she needs it or not."

The mom-of-two, 55, met Peters at the Playboy Mansion in 1989, and she soon moved into his Los Angeles estate; and though he spoiled her with gifts and jewels, things didn't become romantic until 2020.