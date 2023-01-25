Sylvester Stallone Denies Pamela Anderson's Claims He Tried To Proposition Her By Offering 'A Condo & A Porsche'
Pamela Anderson's love life has been spinning headlines for decades, but there was one potential relationship that never materialized far enough for the public to know about.
According to an outlet who got a sneak peek at her upcoming Netflix doc, Pamela, a love story, none other than Rocky lead Sylvester Stallone tried to persuade her into dating.
"He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,'" she allegedly spilled in the documentary, set to debut on Tuesday, January 31. "And I was like, 'Does that mean there’s a No. 2? Uh-uh.'"
"He goes, 'That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now," Anderson added of how he replied to her remark.
The mom-of-two, 55, claimed she turned him down because she "didn’t want anything less" than true love.
However, the Tulsa King actor, 76, hit back at her story.
"The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated," stated the NYC native's rep. "Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."
This is the second time just this week a Hollywood star denied the claims the bombshell has reportedly made, as in a leaked excerpt from her memoir Love, Pamela, the star revealed Tim Allen, 69, flashed her behind-the-scenes of a Home Improvement episode.
"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked."
After the father-of-two told the model they were "now even," she gave a forced, uncomfortable laugh.
As soon as the claims sent social media into a tizzy, the Last Man Standing alum told a news outlet the alleged incident "never happened. I would never do such a thing."
Anderson's upcoming work comes after she took a break from the spotlight, but she began her grand return last year when she nabbed a role in Broadway's Chicago.
"From Baywatch to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected. This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me."
The NY Post shared Anderson's claims about Stallone.