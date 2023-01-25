Sylvester Stallone Denies Pamela Anderson's Claims He Tried To Proposition Her By Offering 'A Condo & A Porsche'

"He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,'" she allegedly spilled in the documentary, set to debut on Tuesday, January 31. "And I was like, 'Does that mean there’s a No. 2? Uh-uh.'"

"He goes, 'That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now," Anderson added of how he replied to her remark.

The mom-of-two, 55, claimed she turned him down because she "didn’t want anything less" than true love.