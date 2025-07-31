Liam Neeson's Dating History: From Natasha Richardson, Pamela Anderson and More

Liam Neeson's dating history is full of A-listers.

One of his earliest relationships was with Helen Mirren, whom he met on the set of the 1981 film Excalibur. They reportedly lived together after they began dating, the Tony-winning actress revealed in 2018.

"We didn't date — we lived together! We were a serious item for a while," Mirren said on The Graham Norton Show.

Neeson and Mirren ultimately called it quits in 1985.