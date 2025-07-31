Liam Neeson's Dating History: From Natasha Richardson, Pamela Anderson and More
Helen Mirren
Liam Neeson's dating history is full of A-listers.
One of his earliest relationships was with Helen Mirren, whom he met on the set of the 1981 film Excalibur. They reportedly lived together after they began dating, the Tony-winning actress revealed in 2018.
"We didn't date — we lived together! We were a serious item for a while," Mirren said on The Graham Norton Show.
Neeson and Mirren ultimately called it quits in 1985.
Julia Roberts
Neeson reportedly moved on with Julia Roberts after working together in 1988's Satisfaction. They never publicly acknowledged their relationship.
Janice Dickinson
Janice Dickinson wrote in her memoir No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World's First Supermodel that she had a fling with Neeson.
She added in an interview, "It was like an Evian bottle fell out of his pants. The earth shook. OMG, you don't understand – I swallowed my tongue I was so shocked. This was way before he was famous, too."
Barbra Streisand
From 1991 to 1992, the Taken actor was linked to Barbra Streisand. They also stayed hush-hush about their relationship status until the buzz died down.
Brooke Shields
In her memoir There Was a Little Girl, Brooke Shields shared Neeson "wooed" her with "his brogue, his poetry, and his s----- choice of cheap pinot grigio wine" in the early 1990s. When the Batman Begins star asked her to marry him, he reportedly did not give her a ring.
Neeson reportedly popped the question to her twice, but they broke up for good in 1992.
Natasha Richardson
Neeson first connected with Natasha Richardson when she reached out to him to play an Irish sailor in the Broadway revival of Anna Christie in 1992.
She was still married to British producer Robert Fox when they began working on the play. One month after closing night, The Parent Trap actress split from her then-husband after four years of marriage, allowing her relationship with Neeson to finally blossom.
Richardson and Neeson wed in an intimate backyard ceremony in July 1994 and welcomed two children during their marriage.
Their relationship, however, was tested when the Maid in Manhattan actress suffered a brain injury after she fell and hit her head during a ski accident on March 16, 2009. After refusing to seek treatment, her symptoms worsened two days later, leading to her death at the age of 45 from an epidural hematoma.
Freya St. Johnston
One year after losing his wife, Neeson found love again and began dating public relations executive Freya St. Johnston. Their relationship lasted until 2012.
Pamela Anderson
Neeson, now 73, hit it off romantically with Pamela Anderson after filming the new comedy The Naked Gun.
"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other," a source told People, adding, "[Neeson and Anderson are] enjoying each other's company."
They first sparked dating rumors after they showed off their chemistry on the red carpet of The Naked Gun U.K. premiere. At one point, Anderson kissed Neeson on the cheek, which drew public attention.