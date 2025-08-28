NEWS Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's Romance Was Just 'Clever Marketing' for Movie, Source Claims: 'There Was Never a Relationship' Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s on-set romance was nothing more than 'clever marketing' for their upcoming film 'The Naked Gun,' an insider reveals. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s flirty romance was nothing more than “clever marketing” for their upcoming film The Naked Gun, according to one insider. “Their chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business," the source told a news outlet. "Pamela Anderson is a pro, Liam Neeson is a pro — they knew leaning into the rumors would get attention.”

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson played love interests in 'The Naked Gun.'

The insider, who spilled the details to Rob Shuter's Substack, called the “romance” between Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, a PR stunt for their reboot, The Naked Gun, in which they play love interests. The film hit theaters earlier this month. Fans noticed their on-set romance seemingly spark off-screen when they were spotted getting cozy on a press run for the film. However, a separate source told the outlet that the romance quickly fizzled out after the film's release because “there was never a relationship to begin with.”

Source: MEGA An insider said Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's flirty relationship was 'clever marketing.'

“It was clever marketing. People want to believe in romance, and Hollywood knows love stories move tickets,” the insider continued. “This wasn’t about Pam finding love or Liam moving on. It was about box office buzz. Plain and simple.” Amid the film’s release, Neeson and Anderson were not shy about showing their admiration toward each other. In 2024, the Taken actor praised working with the Baywatch alum in an interview with People.

Source: MEGA Liam Neeson praised Pamela Anderson in media interviews.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson explained. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.” Anderson echoed her costar’s compliments, telling the outlet that Neeson was a “perfect gentleman” who “sincerely looked after” her.

Source: MEGA Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson continued to fuel romance rumors.