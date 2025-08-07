EXCLUSIVE Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson Are 'in the Process of Falling in Love,' Body Language Expert Reveals Source: MEGA A body language expert dished on signs that point toward Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's relationship progressing. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 7 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Things are heating up between Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson. According to a body language expert, the costars are exhibiting behaviors that suggest they are falling in love.

Source: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson held hands on live TV.

Inbaal Honigman found that the actors' demeanor on the Sunday, August 3, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen was telling. "We’re witnessing Pamela and Liam’s love story unfold before our eyes, in real time. Despite their efforts to keep some distance, the two can’t help but show affection toward each other," she said. "When asked about the sweetest thing she loves about Liam, Pamela takes a moment, closing her eyes and holding them shut with a smile. That brief pause speaks volumes. It’s as if she’s reliving a special memory that brings her pure joy." Honigman also pointed out how the former Playboy model smiled and closed her eyes, conveying happiness, trust and commitment.

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are allegedly dating.

Meanwhile, Neeson is not just "moved by her words," but there is "a sense of astonishment and maybe even surprise at the depth of her feelings." "When Pamela answered 'one and a half' to how many times she’s been in love, it was a subtle but clear suggestion that she’s in the process of falling in love with Liam right now," Honigman continued. However, their eye contact is a clear sign that their alleged relationship is new. "They’re still understanding each other and not fully in love just yet," the body language expert concluded.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Pack on the PDA

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson star in 'The Naked Gun' together.

Anderson and Neeson adorably ranked their "cuddle monster" levels on the talk show. Anderson believes she's a "nine" out of 10, while Neeson confidently asserted he was a "10." The duo held hands as they gushed over each other. "He’s so kind and generous," the actress exclaimed, while her costar admitted he loves her "spirit" and the fact that she's a "giggler." Anderson even cooked him "sourdough bread" when they weren't filming their new movie, The Naked Gun.

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were all smiles on the red carpet.