Pamela Anderson Is 'OK With Being Alone' After 'So Many Stormy Love Affairs': 'She Relishes the Quiet'

Pamela Anderson may be single, but a source said she isn't looking to mingle.

Oct. 5 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Pamela Anderson finally feels content being on her own.

According to an insider, the model "is OK with being alone" after "so many stormy love affairs," several of which ended in divorce.

Pamela Anderson is enjoying staying single after so many rocky romances.

"She’s having a relationship with herself, and it’s been great," the source told a news outlet. "She relishes the quiet."

In a recent interview after she was honored as Glamour's Woman of the Year, the Baywatch alum, 57, said it's been her "hardest work" to "really identify" who she is.

The star admitted she was putting on a front for years and only recently found her true self.

"It’s shedding those layers, those protective layers," the blonde beauty spilled. "I realized as a very young child, I was playing roles my whole life. I had such a strong imagination. And it’s just what I did. I didn’t realize that was a career."

"And then as I moved here [to the USA from Canada] and then Playboy ... or being married to Tommy [Lee], or whatever it was…I just always wanted to be the best I could be at that. What is a Playmate? What is a rock star’s wife? What is a Baywatch [star]?" she asked.

Anderson has shed her image from her 'Baywatch' and 'Playboy' days.

Pamela Anderson

"This last couple of years ... it was an effort to just stay alone and figure out what I love, what I like, what I want to do," Anderson explained.

The star detailed some of her past romances in her 2023 memoir, Love, Pamela, where she wrote that despite her many beaus, "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

Their romance was riddled with drama, as aside from the s-- tape that was stolen from their home and then published online, the rocker, 61, became violent with her in 1998 while she was holding one of their sons.

As a result, Anderson filed for divorce and Lee spent six months in prison.

"The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life. I was crushed," the Home Improvement actress wrote in her book. "I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies."

Nowadays, she is on amicable terms with Lee — whom she was married to from 1995 to 1998 — noting, "Tommy is the father of my kids and I'm forever grateful."

The actress admitted Tommy Lee was her only 'true love.'

The bombshell was also married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008.

Years later, she rekindled things with Salomon, and the two married in 2014 — only to split the following year.

In 2020, she exchanged vows with bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, but she filed for divorce in 2022.

It was also believed that Anderson married and divorced Jon Peters, but it turned out that the two never legally wed.

