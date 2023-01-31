Tim Allen Admits He's 'Disappointed' In Pamela Anderson's Flashing Accusation But Calls Her 'A Fun Girl & Great Co-Worker'

"She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl," he insisted of working with Anderson on Home Improvement. "Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really."

In the model's book, which debuts on Tuesday, January 31, she wrote, "On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath."