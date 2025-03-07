Pamela Bach Hasselhoff's Daughter Was 'Yelling, Screaming and Crying on the Street' After Learning of Mom's Tragic Death
Pamela Bach Hasselhoff’s sudden passing has left her daughter devastated.
On Wednesday, March 5, the Route 66 actress, 62, was found dead in her $2 million Hollywood Hills home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Neighbor Hiromi Osiecki, 65, witnessed the heartbreaking scene as paramedics arrived around 9 p.m.
Shortly after, a young woman — believed to be one of Pamela’s daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff, 32 — was seen in distress, repeatedly going in and out of the house.
“She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car,'" Hiromi detailed. “A little later, she came out with the police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her.”
“Police tried to bring her into the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times,” she added. “We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy.”
Pamela shared Hayley and eldest daughter Taylor Ann, 34, with ex-husband David Hasselhoff.
Hiromi and her husband, John Osiecki, 70, said Hayley used to live with her mother, which is why they knew she was there, as they had spotted her Mercedes in the driveway.
They also claimed that while Hayley lived with Pamela years ago, emergency services were frequently called to the home, though they never knew why.
Hiromi last saw Pamela on Monday, March 3, taking out the trash.
“I felt she looked sad,” her neighbor suggested.
John added that he and Hiromi tried to avoid interacting with Pamela due to the “drama” she caused in the neighborhood.
“Our gardener said ‘don't ever tell her my phone number, she wants to hire me, but I don't want to work for her. She's crazy. She smokes too much marijuana,’” Hiromi explained. “Then one time she saw my gardener was working in my yard, came into my yard and talked to him. It was trespassing. I was really uncomfortable.”
The actress allegedly had tense relationships with other neighbors over issues having to do with trash cans and parking. At one point, she “got a really huge pit bull-type dog” that allegedly attacked a smaller neighbor’s dog, sparking a dispute over vet bills, per Hiromi.
“I noticed all day, all night, the dog would cry and bark. I don't know if she was there or not,” Hiromi shared. “I wanted to stay away from her. She told my husband she wanted to hire me as an assistant. I was like, no way. It was such an odd thing to say to my husband. I didn't want anything to do with her.”
Despite the drama, the couple admitted they were stunned by her death as they did not see Pamela as “the type of person who would want to kill herself.”
The medical examiner’s office confirmed an autopsy was scheduled on Thursday, March 6.
As OK! previously reported, just weeks before her tragic passing, Pamela shared an uplifting message.
"Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London🎀," she wrote, referring to her daughter Taylor and husband Madison Fiore’s little girl, who was born in August 2023.
"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing," the late mom-of-two expressed. "My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"