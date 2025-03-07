Pamela Bach Hasselhoff's Daughter Was 'Yelling, Screaming and Crying on the Street' After Learning of Mom's Tragic Death

“She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car,'" Hiromi detailed. “A little later, she came out with the police. I heard her crying and somebody was trying to comfort her.”

Shortly after, a young woman — believed to be one of Pamela’s daughter , Hayley Hasselhoff , 32 — was seen in distress, repeatedly going in and out of the house.

“Police tried to bring her into the house and close the door, but the door got opened. She was in and out a few times,” she added. “We couldn't see what was going on in the house, but when she came out she was crying like crazy .”

They also claimed that while Hayley lived with Pamela years ago, emergency services were frequently called to the home, though they never knew why.

Hiromi and her husband, John Osiecki , 70, said Hayley used to live with her mother, which is why they knew she was there, as they had spotted her Mercedes in the driveway.

“Our gardener said ‘don't ever tell her my phone number, she wants to hire me, but I don't want to work for her. She's crazy. She smokes too much marijuana,’” Hiromi explained. “Then one time she saw my gardener was working in my yard, came into my yard and talked to him. It was trespassing. I was really uncomfortable.”

John added that he and Hiromi tried to avoid interacting with Pamela due to the “drama” she caused in the neighborhood.

The actress allegedly had tense relationships with other neighbors over issues having to do with trash cans and parking. At one point, she “got a really huge pit bull-type dog” that allegedly attacked a smaller neighbor’s dog, sparking a dispute over vet bills, per Hiromi.

“I noticed all day, all night, the dog would cry and bark. I don't know if she was there or not,” Hiromi shared. “I wanted to stay away from her. She told my husband she wanted to hire me as an assistant. I was like, no way. It was such an odd thing to say to my husband. I didn't want anything to do with her.”