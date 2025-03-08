NEWS Pamela Bach Hasselhoff Was 'Struggling' With 'Money Issues' and Thought She May Become Homeless Before Taking Her Own Life, Friend Claims Source: MEGA Pamela Bach Hasselhoff took her own life on Wednesday, March 5.

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff’s pal revealed some of the tough things she was dealing with before taking her own life on Wednesday, March 5. In a sit-down published on Saturday, March 8, the blonde beauty’s former nanny and assistant Andrea Canning reflected on her memories with the mother-of-two — who shares daughters Taylor and Hayley with ex David Hasselhoff.

Source: MEGA Pamela Bach Hasselhoff's 2003 motorcycle crash 'took a toll on her,' the pal stated.

The Dateline star recalled becoming friends with Pamela when she was an intern at Baywatch. The journalist quickly went on to stay with the family and began taking care of their kids, which Andrea said was "not something that I was expecting." After her tragic suicide, Andrea recalled how Pamela, 61, had "struggled" following a 2003 motorcycle crash she and the former America's Got Talent judge, 72, experienced.

"The last time I saw her, she was walking with a cane. She wasn't the Pamela I knew," Andrea said of her confidante of 30 years. "She was just having difficulty getting around. It took a toll on her, that accident." On top of health woes, Pamela was also "concerned" with her finances and would often talk about her "money issues."

Source: MEGA Pamela Bach Hasselhoff and David Hasselhoff were married from 1989 to 2006.

"There were times where she's like, 'I'm going to be homeless. I've got to get out of this house,' which never happened. She would say it was going to happen, and then it didn't. And I don't know how she ended up staying there. I don't know how she kept her bills paid, because she was always saying that, 'What am I going to do,'" Andrea remembered. Though she had her ups and downs, Andrea said Pamela was an extremely nice individual, adding that the Sirens alum would send her Christmas cards gushing about how “proud” she was of her.

"She definitely had troubles, but she also had a really positive outlook on life as well," Andrea noted. "And it's funny — the longer I got to know her, the nicer she became." "It was like every year that went by, she just got kinder and kinder. I don't know what changed, I don't know,” the TV personality added.

Source: MEGA 'She definitely had troubles, but she also had a really positive outlook,' Andrea Canning said of her late pal Pamela Bach Hasselhoff.

Andrea also said that she hopes "anyone who loves” Pamela will remember her as "the sunny cheerleader" in life. "Great style, beautiful, fun — all of that stuff. I mean, that's how I think of her," she raved. "That's how I remember her. That's who I want to remember, is that positive Pamela that put a smile on your face."

Source: MEGA Andrea Canning said she hopes people remember Pamela Bach Hasselhoff as 'the sunny cheerleader' in life.

"She was kind of the life of the party when she walked into a room. She was just outgoing and would talk to anybody. And her laugh, I mean, she really had an infectious laugh," Andrea continued. "And I think there were two sides to her, is what I would say. There's that side that everything was always put together and she seemed like she had it all, and then there was that later in life side that was troubled and looking for direction." In addition to the interview, the NBC employee wrote a touching tribute to her late pal on Instagram. "She led a complicated life but she loved her girls more than anything in this world and was always so encouraging and positive when it came to our friendship that endured 30 years," she penned on Saturday, March 8. "I had no idea how much pain she was in. RIP Pamela Hasselhoff we will miss you. ❤️."

