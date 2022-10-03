Paparazzo Hospitalized After Alleged Attack By Cara Delevingne & Margot Robbie's Friends

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie found themselves in a scary situation over the weekend while in Argentina. According to a source, the twosome were leaving a restaurant in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, October 2, when a paparazzo rushed them to try and snap a few pictures.

The ladies were reportedly getting into their Uber when the photog ambushed them, and things became so chaotic that that the driver decided to zoom off.