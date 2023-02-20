Paris Hilton Gushes Over Husband Carter Reum After He Throws Her Lavish Birthday Party: 'So Incredibly Happy'
Paris Hilton seemed to be more grateful than ever while entering her 42nd year.
The new mom took to Instagram on Sunday, February 19, to gush over her hubby, Carter Reum, after he threw her a fun-filled birthday party — complete with a dance floor, karaoke session, and a Barbie-themed birthday cake.
"Thank you my love for surprising me with such a beautiful evening," Hilton wrote alongside a slew of photos from the celebration. "Loved having such an intimate low key birthday this year with close friends and family🥰 Such a special night, feeling so incredibly happy and blessed.💖🥹✨ #BirthdayPrincess 👑 #Sliving."
The bash was attended by many famous faces like her sister, Nicky Hilton, Rebel Wilson, Noah Centineo, and Kimora Lee Simmons, as they all danced the night away in honor of The Simple Life star.
The big milestone comes as Hilton recently spilled the beans about what made her romance with the venture capitalist different from any other relationship she's ever had before. "I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that," the blonde beauty explained in a recent interview about not liking getting intimate with her partners before Reum.
“It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way,” Hilton said of the father of her newborn son. “I enjoy hooking up with my husband.”
“I just feel like after all the hell I’ve been through, I’m finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with,” the Paris in Love star noted.
Hilton and Reum's fairytale love story got even better in January after announcing to world the birth of their baby boy via surrogate. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the DJ said in a statement. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."