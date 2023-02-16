Paris Hilton Confesses She & Carter Reum Kept Baby News Hidden From Her Family Up Until His Arrival

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tried to relish in their baby bliss for as long as possible before the world got in on the joyous change in their lives.

The new mother revealed in a new interview that she waited until the last moment to tell her loved ones about welcoming a son via surrogate with her husband. In fact, Hilton kept the news so tight-lipped that her family didn't even know she was planning to expand until after she and Reum went to the hospital in January.