Paris Hilton Reveals Pal Britney Spears 'Frequently' Comes Over to Visit Her 2 Children: 'She Loves Kids So Much'
The ‘00s IT girls are still as close as ever!
While speaking on a recent TalkShopLive, Paris Hilton, 43, gushed over how pal Britney Spears, 42, often comes by her house to hang out with her and her kids.
The hotel heiress — who shares son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, nine months, with husband Carter Reum — revealed, "Britney was over here a couple weeks ago 'cause she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix."
“It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much,” the DJ raved.
Hilton — who is gearing up to release her new album, Infinite Icon, on September 6 — shared that Spears has heard the project while “dancing to it” with Phoenix.
Spears’ favorite tracks on the album are apparently “Chasin’,” featuring Meghan Trainor, and “I’m Free,” featuring Rina Sawayama.
Hilton then reminisced on how she and the “Toxic” singer would often listen to each other’s music “on repeat” back in the day.
“That was all we listened to in the car,” she recalled. “Going into the club, the DJ would play the songs. It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun.”
While Spears has been able to get face time with Hilton’s kids, the blonde beauty has had a complicated relationship with her two sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.
Though the boys — who live in Hawaii with their dad — don’t seem to have an interest in making amends with their mother, they want to establish a closer relationship with their maternal grandad, Jamie Spears, despite his involvement in their mother’s 13-year conservatorship.
"The boys miss their grandfather," Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared, noting the teenagers have "forgiven him" for the August 2019 incident, which led to a restraining order against the 72-year-old.
Jamie allegedly got into a physical altercation with Sean at the time. The patriarch was accused of breaking down a door during an intense fight before aggressively grabbing him. No injuries were sustained from the incident, however, the restraining order was still put into place.
"It was not Kevin’s desire to see Jamie Spears be prosecuted," a legal mind said in 2019. "The police report that he initiated was only for the purpose of obtaining protection orders for the children and those remain in place."
Kaplan has now revealed that the restraining order has "expired on its own terms."
"There’s no restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie," he expressed, adding that Sean and Jayden “have been speaking with him.”
Kaplan then addressed rumors the boys are planning a trip to visit their grandad in Louisiana, which he could not confirm, though he said Kevin would not "oppose" if his kids wanted to.