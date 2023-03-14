Paris Hilton Claims She Was Groomed Into Having 'Inappropriate' Relationship With Eighth Grade Teacher: 'It's A Key Part Of My Story'

"All the girls in my class were crushing on this handsome young teacher," Hilton penned, adding the older man had a "very Abercrombie" look. "Everyone loved him, including the nuns."

"He made me feel noticed in an important, grown-up way," the world renowned DJ revealed. "He flattered and teased me and said that all the other girls were talking about me behind my back because they were jealous." According to Hilton, the teacher told her he had a "crush" on her but "cautioned me not to tell anyone."