Paris Hilton Reveals She 'Blocked Out' Being Drugged & Raped By An Older Man At 15 Years Old

Hilton had moved to Palm Springs to live with her maternal grandmother after she was "manipulated by [her] teacher," however, she would frequently return to Los Angeles for the weekend to meet her friends at the Century City mall.

"We would go there almost every weekend," Hilton explained to a news publication. "That was our favorite thing to do and these [older] guys would always just be hanging around the stores… we’d talk to them, give them our beeper [pager] numbers."