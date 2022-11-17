Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reveals Dynamic With Aunt Kathy Hilton & Cousin Paris: 'We’re Both Very Defensive Of Our Moms'
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's daughters are not thrilled about their mothers' endless feud. During a recent interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, the Halloween actress' eldest child, Farrah Brittany, revealed she and her cousin Paris Hilton have managed to remain tight by not speaking about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members' very public rift.
“It’s too painful,” the Buying Beverly Hills star said of the half-sisters. “We’re both very defensive of our moms — but we’re also extremely, extremely close. If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be just too painful, really, and too hard to untangle.”
LIFE OF THE PARTY! GARCELLE BEAUVAIS DISHES 'RHOBH' LIFE LESSONS, SUPPORTING SUTTON STRACKE & BECOMING A REALITY STAR
Farrah explained she and the Simple Life alum have maintained their closeness by "shutting out" all talk of the family drama, and they are hopeful the matriarchs will put their differences aside.
“Hopefully everything’s going to be OK soon,” the real estate broker explained during the sit-down. “It’s really hard to deal with.”
“Before I would just be like, ‘Mom, who cares what anyone says? Like whatever,’” she recalled. “[But] this last season of her show, I was very worked up. I wanted to respond to every person and just be like, ‘You don’t know everything, like, you just don’t know.’”
'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF TORONTO' STAR KARA ALLOWAY ON CREATING REALITY TELEVISION DRAMA & BEST ADVICE FROM PAL KATHY HILTON
“And it does bother me that she gave so much for all those years and was so loved and beloved,” Farrah said of her mom, who has starred on RHOBH since its premiere in 2010. “But people, this audience, is so fickle; they want to see what they want to see if they like certain people, they can do wrong. If they turn on you, then there’s nothing you can do right, and that part is like, where’s the loyalty?”
Kyle and Kathy's sibling rivalry took center stage during Season 12 of the hit Bravo series, with the OG housewife taking intense heat from fans for not defending her sibling. As OK! previously reported, the former child star's pal Lisa Rinna accused the I Want To Be a Hilton host of having a major meltdown during the cast's trip to Aspen where she threatened to take down her younger sister, her sibling's spouse, Mauricio Umansky, and her children Farrah, 34, Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.
“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” the former soap star claimed Kathy said, adding that she also threatened to take down NBC and Bravo.