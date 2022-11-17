Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Reveals Dynamic With Aunt Kathy Hilton & Cousin Paris: 'We’re Both Very Defensive Of Our Moms'

Kyle and Kathy's sibling rivalry took center stage during Season 12 of the hit Bravo series, with the OG housewife taking intense heat from fans for not defending her sibling. As OK! previously reported, the former child star's pal Lisa Rinna accused the I Want To Be a Hilton host of having a major meltdown during the cast's trip to Aspen where she threatened to take down her younger sister, her sibling's spouse, Mauricio Umansky, and her children Farrah, 34, Alexia, 26, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” the former soap star claimed Kathy said, adding that she also threatened to take down NBC and Bravo.