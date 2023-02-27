Paris Hilton Reveals She Has 20 Frozen Boy Embryos & Will Continue Her Process In Hopes Of Becoming A Girl Mom
Paris Hilton has 20 frozen boy embryos with husband Carter Reum and said she will continue the process until one is a girl.
The 2000’s icon shared details about how her and Reum began to freeze embryos.
“Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” the star said.
“He said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,” Hilton continued.
“And we’ve done it seven times,” the millionaire spilled.
Though she has gone through the process many times, the reality TV personality still does not have what she wants.
“I have all boys. I have 20 boys … I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls.”
Hilton and Reum welcomed their first child, a son, via surrogate in January 2023.
“I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He’s such a good baby,” the socialite gushed.
As OK! previously reported, the media personality shared the first photo of her baby boy on Thursday, February 23.
The 42-year-old posted a snap of herself and Reum kissing their child on the forehead, also uploading a similar still of just her and the tot.
"Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world. 💙," she commented.
Famous names replied to the post in support, including Barbara Corcoran who said, "Beautiful! Welcome to the world, Phoenix," while James Charles added, "Yayayay congratulations."
The New York City native revealed why she kept the surrogacy out of the spotlight.
“I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private,” said the new mom.
“Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it’s such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter,” Hilton added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother-of-one continued to gush about her bundle of joy in another interview.
“My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. And Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world. I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” The Simple Life alum said.
Page Six previously reported on Hilton’s family planning.