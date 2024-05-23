OK Magazine
Paris Hilton Won't Give Her Kids Cell Phones Until They're Older: 'I'm Going to Be the Strict Mom'

Source: mega;@parishilton/instagram
By:

May 23 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Paris Hilton doesn't want her kids following in her wild child footsteps.

"I never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom," the reality star confessed while discussing parenting.

Source: @parishilton/instagram

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum share one son and one daughter.

The topic came up while the blonde beauty and her husband, Carter Reum, both 43, spoke in conversation at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, which was captured on the latest episode of the publication's podcast.

When it comes to son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 6 months, eventually learning about social media, Hilton shared, "I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that."

Source: mega

The couple married in 2021.

"I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while," the DJ said. "Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to."

As for parenting, the couple is more than happy to listen to people's advice.

Source: @parishilton/instagram

Hilton confessed she'll be a 'strict mom' as her kids get older.

In fact, when the mom-of-two's social media followers pointed out that her kids' car seats weren't installed correctly, Hilton took their suggestions to fix the situation.

"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️," the socialite wrote, noting she wasn't offended by the critique.

"I am a new mom and just learning as I go," Hilton explained. "So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."

Source: @parishilton/tiktok

The couple is open to having more children.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer is also very protective of her little ones and hit back at online trolls who commented on the size of her son's head. Hilton explained the toddler is perfectly healthy and just has a "large brain," and she admitted she was in shock at the rude remarks social media users were making.

"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby. You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel," she recalled in an interview.

"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," the fashionista added. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."

Entertainment Tonight obtained the interview.

