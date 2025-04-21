Paris Hilton Calls Daughter London Her 'Mini-Me': 'I’m Obsessed With Her!'

As if that wasn’t enough, she hinted at the possibility of baby London stepping into the family business. When the idea of a signature scent for her daughter was floated, the starlet couldn’t contain her excitement.

"That’s a good idea. So baby London, baby perfume that’s really good," she gushed. "One that was, like, good for your skin, OK, OK. Probably in the next two years!"

The heiress welcomed London via surrogate in 2023 alongside her husband, Carter Reum — and these two little ones are clearly the best of friends!