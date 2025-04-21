or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Babies > Paris Hilton
OK LogoBABIES

Paris Hilton Calls Daughter London Her 'Mini-Me': 'I’m Obsessed With Her!'

Composite photos of Paris Hilton and daughter, London
Source: Mega; @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton is 'obsessed' with her daughter London, calling her a smart and a sweet 'mini-me.'

By:

April 20 2025, Published 8:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton is turning heads with her heartwarming revelations about her daughter, London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

"She is so smart, so tall, so beautiful and sweet. She loves to smile and laugh. She’s like my mini-me. I’m obsessed with her," The Simple Life star exclaimed to Life & Style.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paris Hilton and baby London
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton's daughter, London, has stolen the heiress' heart.

Article continues below advertisement

As if that wasn’t enough, she hinted at the possibility of baby London stepping into the family business. When the idea of a signature scent for her daughter was floated, the starlet couldn’t contain her excitement.

"That’s a good idea. So baby London, baby perfume that’s really good," she gushed. "One that was, like, good for your skin, OK, OK. Probably in the next two years!"

The heiress welcomed London via surrogate in 2023 alongside her husband, Carter Reum — and these two little ones are clearly the best of friends!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paris Hilton and kids, Phoenix and London
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

The heiress says her heart is full watching London bond with big brother Phoenix.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris beamed as she discussed the sweet bond between London and her 2-year-old brother, Phoenix. "It’s just so adorable seeing [them] grow up together," she said.

But what about adding to their beautiful brood? Paris isn’t rushing into any plans. Previously on Today, she reflected: "My life just feels so complete."

The DJ recently whisked her babies off to Hawaii for a dreamy spring break. "Me and my #Ohana. We had such a fun time in Hawaii, playing on the beach and in the waves with my #CutesieCrew was such a special, unforgettable experience," Paris detailed in her April 7 video. "My heart is so full and I’m so excited for the lifetime of family fun that’s ahead of us #Aloha for now Kona!"

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of London Hilton Reum
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton shares two kids with husband Carter Reum.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video montage, Paris flaunted beloved moments from their Hawaiian escape. Just a month prior, the luxe family was all dressed up, with Phoenix rocking a tiny tuxedo alongside his dad while Paris was glittering in a silver sparkly dress and matching Converse.

"OK Paris, yes little P is adorable in his Tux, what about London??? Gorgeous in her dress!!" commented a fan.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, not everything has been smooth sailing. Since becoming a mom, Paris faced her fair share of criticism from mom-shamers online. In March, she shared an adorable TikTok featuring her daughter rummaging through her pricey purse collection.

"Hi, Princess! Are you getting into my purses?" she laughed. "London’s breaking into my purse collection already. Love getting her opinions on my latest designs for my handbag collection."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Paris Hilton and kids, Phoenix and London
Source: Mega

Paris is soaking in every moment with her two kids.

While some commenters flung shade, slamming their supposed lack of a relationship, one supportive fan stood up for Paris, stating, "Hate all the negative comments… doing great mama!"

Unfazed, Paris defended her parenting with poise: "Seriously, she is 1 year old, she is just learning to talk. Some people are just hateful individuals."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.