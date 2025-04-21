Paris Hilton Calls Daughter London Her 'Mini-Me': 'I’m Obsessed With Her!'
Paris Hilton is turning heads with her heartwarming revelations about her daughter, London Marilyn Hilton Reum.
"She is so smart, so tall, so beautiful and sweet. She loves to smile and laugh. She’s like my mini-me. I’m obsessed with her," The Simple Life star exclaimed to Life & Style.
As if that wasn’t enough, she hinted at the possibility of baby London stepping into the family business. When the idea of a signature scent for her daughter was floated, the starlet couldn’t contain her excitement.
"That’s a good idea. So baby London, baby perfume that’s really good," she gushed. "One that was, like, good for your skin, OK, OK. Probably in the next two years!"
The heiress welcomed London via surrogate in 2023 alongside her husband, Carter Reum — and these two little ones are clearly the best of friends!
Paris beamed as she discussed the sweet bond between London and her 2-year-old brother, Phoenix. "It’s just so adorable seeing [them] grow up together," she said.
But what about adding to their beautiful brood? Paris isn’t rushing into any plans. Previously on Today, she reflected: "My life just feels so complete."
The DJ recently whisked her babies off to Hawaii for a dreamy spring break. "Me and my #Ohana. We had such a fun time in Hawaii, playing on the beach and in the waves with my #CutesieCrew was such a special, unforgettable experience," Paris detailed in her April 7 video. "My heart is so full and I’m so excited for the lifetime of family fun that’s ahead of us #Aloha for now Kona!"
In the video montage, Paris flaunted beloved moments from their Hawaiian escape. Just a month prior, the luxe family was all dressed up, with Phoenix rocking a tiny tuxedo alongside his dad while Paris was glittering in a silver sparkly dress and matching Converse.
"OK Paris, yes little P is adorable in his Tux, what about London??? Gorgeous in her dress!!" commented a fan.
Of course, not everything has been smooth sailing. Since becoming a mom, Paris faced her fair share of criticism from mom-shamers online. In March, she shared an adorable TikTok featuring her daughter rummaging through her pricey purse collection.
"Hi, Princess! Are you getting into my purses?" she laughed. "London’s breaking into my purse collection already. Love getting her opinions on my latest designs for my handbag collection."
While some commenters flung shade, slamming their supposed lack of a relationship, one supportive fan stood up for Paris, stating, "Hate all the negative comments… doing great mama!"
Unfazed, Paris defended her parenting with poise: "Seriously, she is 1 year old, she is just learning to talk. Some people are just hateful individuals."