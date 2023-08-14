Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Slammed for Vacationing 30 Miles From Deadly Wildfires in Maui: 'Read the Room'

Paris Hilton was called out for vacationing just 30 miles from the deadly wildfires in Maui.

According to new photos, the socialite, 42, was seen packing on the PDA with her husband, Carter Reum, as she held onto their son, Phoenix.

The pair, who got married in November 2021, have been staying at a resort in Wailea, which is very close to Lahaina, a town that has been devastated by the fires. More than 95 people have died, and 1,000 people are still missing.