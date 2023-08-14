Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Slammed for Vacationing 30 Miles From Deadly Wildfires in Maui: 'Read the Room'
Paris Hilton was called out for vacationing just 30 miles from the deadly wildfires in Maui.
According to new photos, the socialite, 42, was seen packing on the PDA with her husband, Carter Reum, as she held onto their son, Phoenix.
The pair, who got married in November 2021, have been staying at a resort in Wailea, which is very close to Lahaina, a town that has been devastated by the fires. More than 95 people have died, and 1,000 people are still missing.
After seeing the photos, people were upset the couple wouldn't lend a hand during this time.
“Paris Hilton heard about the Maui wildfire devastation and said ‘That’s hot,’” one person said, referencing her viral catchphrase, while another said, “Disgusting. They’ve asked all tourists to leave the island."
“Is she an idiot?" one person asked, while a fourth person fumed: "Wow. Read the room."
However, a source close to the blonde beauty told the Daily Mail that "she has been absolutely helping. Maui has always held a special place in her heart. She has been gathering supplies and taking them to shelters and those who need. She already did and continues to do so."
As OK! previously reported, many celebrities, including Jason Momoa and Oprah Winfrey, are chipping in to help people who live in Maui.
Momoa even warned others to not travel there due to the dangerous conditions.
“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” the 44-year-old wrote on Instagram on Friday, August 11. “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”
“Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore,” the post continued. “That means the less visitors on the island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also spoke out about the dire situation.
“I’m completely heartbroken over this, and I know that all of you are too,” he said via Instagram. “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire, hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute, it’s all heartbreaking.”
Daily Mail obtained the photos of the couple.