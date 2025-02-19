or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Paris Hilton
OK LogoNEWS

Paris Hilton Can't Hold Back Her Laughter as Son Phoenix, 2, Repeatedly Utters Curse Word: Watch

Photo of Paris Hilton and son Phoenix
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Paris Hilton's funny video of her son has over two million views.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton couldn't hold back her laughter when 2-year-old son Phoenix began dropping the f-bomb during a meal.

The reality star caught the funny moment in a Tuesday, February 18, TikTok, captioning the clip, "When you think you're capturing a sweet moment and then..."

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton son curses watch
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Paris Hilton caught the hilarious moment her 2-year-old son, Phoenix, wouldn't stop saying the f-word.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, the blonde beauty, 44, had her head leaning against her son's as he ate, when out of the blue, he said, "F---."

The mom-of-two started giggling and asked someone out of the frame, "Did you just hear that?!"

"What did you just say?" she questioned the tot, who replied, "F---."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Hilton giggled again, and a few seconds later, Phoenix said the curse word two more times as she tried to stifle her laughter.

"I know I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it!" the memoir author captioned the post. "Toddlers are actually little comedians 😂."

Fans loved the upload, with one noting in the comments section, "The way he looks at you after saying it 😂😂😂 he is your mini-me."

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton laughs son phoenix curse word watch
Source: @parishilton/instagram

The reality star called her toddler 'a little comedian.'

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"That’s how I imagined Paris Hilton as a mom 😂😂 laughing it off," wrote another, while actress Jenna Dewan admitted, "I have this exact same toddler moment on video too 😂."

Hilton shares Phoenix and daughter London, 1, with husband Carter Reum, 44, whom she married in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton laughs son phoenix curse word watch
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Hilton shares Phoenix and daughter London, 1, with husband Carter Reum.

Article continues below advertisement

The DJ has faced mom-shamers over the past two years, but Hilton has tried to take it all in stride.

As OK! reported, last year, people noticed her kids' car seats weren't buckled properly, but instead of getting mad at the comments, she fixed the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️," she captioned the upload, which proved she listened to the recommendation to have the tots' seats facing backward. "The cutesie crew is ready to go. We're all strapped in. Thanks, guys."

Fans commended the "Stars Are Blind" crooner for not getting mad at the suggestions.

"I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice 🥰," one admirer wrote, to which Hilton responded, "No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗."

"I’m not taking offense.☺️I am a new mom and just learning as I go," she told another TikTok follower. "So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."

Article continues below advertisement
paris hilton laughs son phoenix curse word watch
Source: @parishilton/instagram

The music artist has thanked fans for parenting advice instead of getting offended by their comments.

It's unclear where exactly Hilton and her family are currently living, as her and Reum's Malibu, Calif., home was destroyed last month in the L.A. wildfires.

"It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. ... While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe," she shared afterward. "My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.