Paris Hilton Can't Hold Back Her Laughter as Son Phoenix, 2, Repeatedly Utters Curse Word: Watch
Paris Hilton couldn't hold back her laughter when 2-year-old son Phoenix began dropping the f-bomb during a meal.
The reality star caught the funny moment in a Tuesday, February 18, TikTok, captioning the clip, "When you think you're capturing a sweet moment and then..."
In the video, the blonde beauty, 44, had her head leaning against her son's as he ate, when out of the blue, he said, "F---."
The mom-of-two started giggling and asked someone out of the frame, "Did you just hear that?!"
"What did you just say?" she questioned the tot, who replied, "F---."
Hilton giggled again, and a few seconds later, Phoenix said the curse word two more times as she tried to stifle her laughter.
"I know I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it!" the memoir author captioned the post. "Toddlers are actually little comedians 😂."
Fans loved the upload, with one noting in the comments section, "The way he looks at you after saying it 😂😂😂 he is your mini-me."
"That’s how I imagined Paris Hilton as a mom 😂😂 laughing it off," wrote another, while actress Jenna Dewan admitted, "I have this exact same toddler moment on video too 😂."
Hilton shares Phoenix and daughter London, 1, with husband Carter Reum, 44, whom she married in 2021.
The DJ has faced mom-shamers over the past two years, but Hilton has tried to take it all in stride.
As OK! reported, last year, people noticed her kids' car seats weren't buckled properly, but instead of getting mad at the comments, she fixed the situation.
"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️," she captioned the upload, which proved she listened to the recommendation to have the tots' seats facing backward. "The cutesie crew is ready to go. We're all strapped in. Thanks, guys."
Fans commended the "Stars Are Blind" crooner for not getting mad at the suggestions.
"I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice 🥰," one admirer wrote, to which Hilton responded, "No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗."
"I’m not taking offense.☺️I am a new mom and just learning as I go," she told another TikTok follower. "So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."
It's unclear where exactly Hilton and her family are currently living, as her and Reum's Malibu, Calif., home was destroyed last month in the L.A. wildfires.
"It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London. ... While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe," she shared afterward. "My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires."