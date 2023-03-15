Paris Hilton 'Pretended She Voted' For Donald Trump Because He 'Owned The First Modeling Agency' She Signed With
Paris Hilton made several revelations in her memoir, including how she felt obligated to vote for Donald Trump when he ran for president.
"When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with — and when I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the s*** out of me on the phone," the model, who signed with Trump's T Management at 19 years old, wrote in Paris: The Memoir. "The truth is even worse: I didn't vote at all."
In the novel, the blonde babe, who recently welcomed son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum, admitted she has some regrets from her life.
“I used to wear those horrific Von Dutch caps. I once went to a Playboy Mansion Halloween party dressed as Sexy Pocahontas,” the 42-year-old quipped.
"Am I standing by these choices? Would I make these same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not! None of that reflects the person I am now," she continued. "People evolve. We have the capacity to learn. And we all make mistakes when we're young. We have to let go of the CEDU 'dirt list' mentality and find a way to do accountability and grace at the same time."
Despite her little white lie, the socialite doesn't have a problem with owning up to her mistakes.
“You make it right if you can. You apologize — in private where it counts, in public if it helps,” she said. “I’m not pretending to be, like, the Dalai Lama in Louboutins here. I’m just saying, grace is available to all of us if we make it available to each other.”
During a 2016 interview, Hilton was asked if she would vote for Trump, 76, in the 2016 race.
“I’ve known him since [I was] a little girl — so yes," she replied at the time.
One year later, she confessed she didn't really vote for Trump, but was sure he would be capable of being president.
“He’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet,” she told Marie Claire at the time.