NEWS Paris Jackson Goes Braless in See-Through Black Top at Golden Globes After-Party: Photo Source: MEGA Paris Jackson looked breathtaking while attending a Golden Globes after-party on Sunday, January 5.

Paris Jackson looked like a vision at a Golden Globes after-party! The sole daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson dressed to impress while attending The Walt Disney Company's star-studded bash on Sunday night, January 5, in Los Angeles — with her see-through top leaving little to the imagination as she went braless beneath the sheer design.

In a photo shared to Paris' Instagram on Sunday, the 26-year-old snapped a stunning mirror selfie while standing inside of a bathroom with her small black purse resting on the sink. The blonde-haired beauty rocked an all-black outfit for the occasion from Celine by Hedi Slimane, according to a news publication.

The chic look included a high-waisted black miniskirt, opaque tights with a puzzle piece-like pattern, a sheer long-sleeved blouse and matching pointed-toe pumps, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet. Paris' sultry shirt featured a high neckline and the slightest pleading, as the American Horror Stories star went completely braless beneath it.

For jewelry, Paris accessorized with several bracelets on both wrists and displayed rings on her tattoo-covered hands. Her golden hair was styled in loose waves, which paired perfectly with her blush red lips and soft glam.

While at the A-list event, the Swarm actress was spotted fooling around and hanging out with Kate Beckinsale, Harry Goodwins, Emma Stone and more. FKA Twigs and Anya Taylor-Joy were also seen looking fabulous at the exclusive party.

Paris' Hollywood outing comes just one month after she revealed her fiancé, Justin Long, popped the question. The famous offspring announced news of her engagement on December 6, 2024, while sharing a sweet social media tribute for her lover's birthday.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of Long getting down on one knee and asking for Paris' hand in marriage. As OK! previously reported, Paris couldn't be more excited to be Justin's wife, especially because she believes her dad would be a fan of her fella.

"She’s fallen in love a lot over the years, but says she’s positive Justin is her soulmate. It’s not just the love of music that they share, he’s also very intentional and spiritual, she knows her dad would approve," a source spilled toward the end of last month. "He created a daily gratitude app, that’s totally up her alley," the insider added.