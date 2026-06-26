Paris Jackson Sparks Romance Rumors With Mystery Man at 'Jacka—' Premiere After Justin Long Split

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Paris Jackson is once again at the center of romance rumors a year after her abrupt split from fiancé Justin Long. The late Michael Jackson’s daughter was spotted with a mystery man at the premiere of Jacka--: Best and Last in LA. The man in question is musician Hayden Karchmer, per The Sun. The pair appeared loved up on the red carpet in their casual outfits as they posed for photos together.

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Paris Jackson Sparked Romance Rumors with Mystery Man

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson posed for photos with Hayden Karchmer at the 'Jacka--' premiere.

The King of Pop's daughter donned a full-sleeved brown mini dress for the event with a plaid shirt tied around her waist to give off a casual vibe. She paired her outfit with ankle-length matching brown stiletto boots and gold jewelry. Karchmer, on the other hand, wore a cream button-down shirt over a white T-shirt and Black jeans.

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Source: MEGA Paris Jackson and Hayden Karchmer appeared to be in good spirits at the 'Jacka--' premiere.

He also wore black boots and black sunglasses to complete his look. The duo appeared to be in a cheerful mood as they smiled for the photos. Karchmer could also be seen wrapping his arm around her waist at the event, further fueling fresh romance rumors.

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Paris Jackson's Sudden Split From Fiancé Justin Long Shocked Fans

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson and Justin Long reportedly started dating in 2022.

Rumors of Jackson's new romance are swirling after a year of her and her ex-fiancé Long’s sudden breakup. Per The Daily Mail, the former couple began dating in 2022 and announced their engagement on December 6, 2024. Jackson posted photos of the dreamy proposal on Instagram, captioning, “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind." “I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you,” the caption concluded.

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson confirmed her split from Justin Long with an X post last year.