Paris Jackson Goes Completely Naked for Scandalous Photos in the Woods

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Paris Jackson left little to the imagination, choosing to go totally naked while out in nature. The actress and singer, 28, stripped down to nothing while wandering through the woods in a Friday, September 25, Instagram upload. In one photo, Jackson crouched totally nude among trees at Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada. In another, she hugged her topless torso as she stared just inches away from the camera.

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Source: @PARISJACKSON/INSTAGRAM Paris Jackson said she's in her 'bog witch era.'

Jackson's blonde hair was tousled to the side as she showed off her upper body full of tattoos, bracelets and not much else. "In my bog witch era," she captioned the photos of her enjoying early autumn. Commenters were more than happy to chime in on Jackson's latest upload, not only gushing over her slim, envy-worthy figure but also supporting her yen to take to the wilderness.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: @PARISJACKSON/INSTAGRAM Paris Jackson received comments of praise on her recent upload.

"Looks like a nice grounding down," one person wrote. "Why a bog witch, though? Regardless, witchy ways are good ways and it’s beautiful on you." "You're literally the most gorgeous human alive and it's the least interesting thing about you," another chimed in. "Love you, Paris." "I’m gonna be so real…you are absolutely beautiful and in your prime right now, glowing with confidence and love," a third gushed to the "Let Down" singer. "Approach her cautiously and she might tell you what secrets the trees are hiding," a fourth joked of the witchy vibe Jackson was putting forward. "Paris, I think the 'bog witch era' suits you perfectly," a fifth commented. "A little wild, completely free and unmistakably you. Never change that."

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Paris Jackson's Relationship With Michael Jackson

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson recently opened up about her father.

Jackson is currently on tour for her sophomore album, Happiest Day of My Life, which was released on August 21. While doing press for her new music, Jackson opened up about her relationship with her late father, Michael Jackson. "Really funny guy," she told Alex Cooper on her podcast, "Call Her Daddy." "That was my best friend. I was definitely daddy’s little princess." Despite gushing over her father's sense of humor, she did note that the King of Pop kept her and her siblings on a strict schedule just like any other kid.

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson opened up about her father's strict regimen.