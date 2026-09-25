Paris Jackson Goes Completely Naked for Scandalous Photos in the Woods
Sept. 25 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Paris Jackson left little to the imagination, choosing to go totally naked while out in nature.
The actress and singer, 28, stripped down to nothing while wandering through the woods in a Friday, September 25, Instagram upload.
In one photo, Jackson crouched totally nude among trees at Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada. In another, she hugged her topless torso as she stared just inches away from the camera.
Jackson's blonde hair was tousled to the side as she showed off her upper body full of tattoos, bracelets and not much else.
"In my bog witch era," she captioned the photos of her enjoying early autumn.
Commenters were more than happy to chime in on Jackson's latest upload, not only gushing over her slim, envy-worthy figure but also supporting her yen to take to the wilderness.
How Did Fans React?
"Looks like a nice grounding down," one person wrote. "Why a bog witch, though? Regardless, witchy ways are good ways and it’s beautiful on you."
"You're literally the most gorgeous human alive and it's the least interesting thing about you," another chimed in. "Love you, Paris."
"I’m gonna be so real…you are absolutely beautiful and in your prime right now, glowing with confidence and love," a third gushed to the "Let Down" singer.
"Approach her cautiously and she might tell you what secrets the trees are hiding," a fourth joked of the witchy vibe Jackson was putting forward.
"Paris, I think the 'bog witch era' suits you perfectly," a fifth commented. "A little wild, completely free and unmistakably you. Never change that."
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Paris Jackson's Relationship With Michael Jackson
Jackson is currently on tour for her sophomore album, Happiest Day of My Life, which was released on August 21.
While doing press for her new music, Jackson opened up about her relationship with her late father, Michael Jackson.
"Really funny guy," she told Alex Cooper on her podcast, "Call Her Daddy." "That was my best friend. I was definitely daddy’s little princess."
Despite gushing over her father's sense of humor, she did note that the King of Pop kept her and her siblings on a strict schedule just like any other kid.
"I'd wake up, and I'd go to school," she said of spending the first few years of her life at Michael's iconic Neverland Ranch. "I'd wake up, and we would go to the room that was our classroom and we would go to school."
"You do your chores, and you do your homework, and you do the things that you're supposed to do, then on the weekends you can go see some animals, and you can go ride some rides, and you can go to the movies," she added. "It was made very, very clear that all of the attractions there were not for us, that did not belong to us."
Michael passed away in 2009. After that, Paris was under the legal guardianship of her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, at the Jackson Family Compound.