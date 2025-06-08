or
Too Hot to Handle! Paris Jackson's Most Sizzling Photos

Paris Jackson's bold and wild moments always hit!

By:

June 8 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Paris Jackson Was on Fire

Paris Jackson captivates her fans with her bold style.

Paris Jackson continues to make a splash in Hollywood with her striking and fearless fashion choices!

While on the Honey Don't! red carpet at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in May, the "let down" singer lit up the night in a shimmering Vivienne Westwood dress with a thigh-high slit. Though the ensemble was strapless, it only revealed some of Jackson's tattoos, which she occasionally covers when attending public events.

She added a flirty twist with brown heels, opera gloves and rings.

Bolder But Better!

She is the only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.

During the photocall for the amfAR Gala in Cannes, Jackson served a fierce look in a floor-length gown featuring a sculptural shoulder and sheer details. The dramatic mesh ensemble boasted sparkly sequins, elevating her "no-pants" fashion.

Mastering the Sheer Fashion

Paris Jackson responded to critics of her fashion choices.

Jackson dropped jaws when she wore a sheer outfit to the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The see-through gown barely preserved her modesty, with its delicate fabric still revealing her chest and flawless proportions

After her outfit earned mixed reactions, the blonde beauty clapped back at critics via Instagram Story, reminding them, "We're all animals, we've all got bodies."

Jackson added, "It's not that big of a deal and we've got bigger fish to fry, alright? Let's do something for the environment, man. Let's do something for the planet, man. Stop freaking out about nipples, man!"

Noting she does not understand why the human body is a "driving force for such discomfort in so many people," the "hit your knees" songstress pointed out, "It's just a body, on a human, which is an animal. We look at other naked animals all the time. Don't get uncomfortable with our bodies. It's your body, you've got one, I've got one, we've all got it's OK. There's nothing wrong with it."

Hottie, Hottie!

She has pursued careers in music and acting.

For Steven Tyler's Jam for Janie 2025, Jackson delivered a bold moment in a long-sleeved, bodycon dress that highlighted her curves. She paired the look with knee-high boots and a silver necklace with several pendants.

Glamorous Arrival

Paris Jackson released her debut album in 2020.

Jackson graced the amfAR red carpet with an eye-catching look, putting on an extravagant display in a black sculptural gown from the Simone Rocha for Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection, which featured a revealing skirt. She amped up the look with a pair of black opera gloves and Santoni heels.

Sultry Look

Paris Jackson got engaged to music producer Justin Long in December 2024.

At Elton John's 2024 Oscars celebration, Jackson pulled out all the stops and took a bold fashion risk when she posed in a sheer black dress that set pulses racing. The mesh gown featured long sleeves and thigh-high slits, revealing her flawless figure.

She completed the outfit with black open-toe heels and a black clutch.

Colorful and Confident

Paris Jackson and Justin Long have been together since 2022.

When Jackson attended the 59th Grammy Awards, she channeled her sultry side in a head-turning Balmain gown with cutouts and slits that exposed her curves.

Head-Turner!

Paris Jackson often covers her tattoos at red carpet events.

At the Los Angeles premiere of The Peanut Butter Falcon in August 2019, the "lighthouse" songstress brought the heat in a white, long-sleeved top, brown shorts and brown ankle boots.

