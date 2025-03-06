Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Chest in See-Through Black Dress at Paris Fashion Week — See Risqué Photos
Sheer looks good on Paris Jackson!
On Sunday, March 2, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe stunned in the City of Light while wearing a see-through gown to the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.
In photos from the event, the blonde beauty showed off her bare chest in the long-sleeved off-the-shoulder dress. The transparent fabric put the star’s curves on display as she arrived at the event.
The 26-year-old accompanied the ensemble with a black mini bag, lots of rings and heels. She also wore her hair down and had on a simple glam.
The risqué look from the famous offspring came after she recently opened up about wedding planning with fiancé Justin Long.
“It’s terrifying. It’s a big leap. It’s exciting and it’s thrilling and it’s a big step. I know I am making the right choice, which is a good feeling,” she said at the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles.
“It’s going wonderful. I just picked a wedding planner, he is super nice. His name is Mark Seed. He is absolutely wonderful — working on venues and dresses,” she said of the preparations.
Paris was asked about the “vibe” of her wedding dress, to which she was tight-lipped about.
“I can’t say yet,” she stated, however, she did flaunt her stunning engagement ring, noting it was designed by her and Jean Dousset, who is the great, great-grandson of Louis Cartier.
“I really like sustainability and eco-friendly stuff. Seven is my lucky number and it is incorporated into it. There’s a lot of little details in there. There’s a seven on either side, made of seven stones, and then there’s seven stones around the halo,” she said of the accessory.
Paris announced her engagement to the music producer on December 6 in a post honoring Justin’s birthday.
"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you,” she penned at the time.
Though Paris is excited to spend the rest of her life with the songwriter, her clan is apparently not as eager.
“Her family is worried about his intentions because Paris is set to come into nearly a billion dollars when she turns 33 thanks to her inheritance,” the source spilled to Life & Style.
Since her dad was one of the most successful musicians in the world, those close to Paris are pushing her to get an “iron-clad prenup” before tying the knot.
“But Paris is so head over heels who knows what she will do,” the insider noted. “She doesn’t care that much about money, so it is conceivable that she’d do something impetuous.”
Despite the brood’s apprehension, “Justin has given no signs that he isn’t sincere,” the confidante said. “He does seem crazy in love with her.”
Paris feels equally attached to Justin.
“She’s fallen in love a lot over the years, but says she’s positive Justin is her soulmate,” they dished. “It’s not just the love of music that they share, he’s also very intentional and spiritual, she knows her dad would approve.”