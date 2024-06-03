Pat Sajak Is Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune' Because He Has 'Other Things in Life' He'd 'Like to Do'
Longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is getting ready to say goodbye.
On the Monday, June 3, edition of Good Morning America, the star and his daughter, Maggie Sajak, talked about his final episodes airing this week.
"I've always said this to you, you've heard me say this dozens of times, I'd rather leave a couple of years too early than a couple of years too late," he told his daughter, 29, who's the social media correspondent for the game show. "Could I still do it? Yeah, I think I could for a while."
"There's also some other things in life that we'd like to do, and I'm enjoying this last year. It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead," continued the 77-year-old. "I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren — hint, hint, hint, no pressure."
"You know, this was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago, so I've had time to sort of get used to it, and it's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it in and reflecting on a great run," he added, referring to when he first announced his retirement plans last summer.
"I do know that somewhere along the line we became more than a popular show, we became part of the popular culture, and more importantly, we became part of people's lives," the dad-of-two gushed. "And that's been awfully gratifying."
His daughter called the game show "such a gift."
"You've made what could have just been Hangman into a cultural phenomenon. So thank you for these amazing 40-plus years," the blonde beauty told her dad.
Maggie will be staying on the show, as will Vanna White, 67, when it kicks off its 42nd season with Ryan Seacrest, 49, as host.
After the announcement was made last year, the American Idol star admitted he was a bit nervous to start the job.
"There's no one better than Pat Sajak. He is so smooth and seamless. He's beloved by the country. So I feel a lot of pressure," he confessed to a reporter. "[But] I'm really excited. I can't wait to just give away a bunch of money to people every night. He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here."