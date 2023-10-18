'She Shouldn't Have Won!': Pat Sajak Slammed for Accepting Wrong Answer From 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant
Wheel of Fortune fans are not thrilled with Pat Sajak!
During the Tuesday, October 17, episode of the long-running game show, the veteran host, 76, deemed a contestant correct on a crossword puzzle answer despite the woman adding an extra letter to the word — and viewers were not happy.
"Don't say anything, don't add anything. Go ahead," Sajak warned before the player began to solve the puzzle, which was "Fly, fingers, bean," with the last word being "nut."
"Fly, fingers, bean, nuts," the woman guessed, prompting the television personality to exclaim, "There you go!" rewarding her technically incorrect response with $1,800 despite adding the "s" to the end of the word.
"I thought I heard NUTS," one person wrote on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — about the unjust victory.
"THE PUZZLE WAS BUTTER____. THE ANSWERS WERE FLY, FINGERS, BEAN AND NUT, BUT SHE SAID NUTS," a second impassioned viewer said.
"THERE WASN'T A 'S' AFTER THE 'T' AND SHE STILL WON THAT ROUND," a third chimed in, while another added, "She shouldn't have won the round."
Sajak may be loosening up as his final days at his decades-long job before Ryan Seacrest replaces him. As OK! previously reported, the former disk jockey's partner in crime, Vanna White, recently admitted she pondered about retiring alongside Sajak.
"Of course, it's a thought," the iconic letter-turner said in a recent interview. "It's like, 'Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?' It was a very hard decision for me to make because it definitely crossed my mind."
Despite missing Sajak, White noted how excited she was to welcome the media mogul into their family at the show. "I know Ryan — he is professional, he's good at what he does, he's kind," she said. "I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy, and he loves what he does."
The 66-year-old also recalled talking with Seacrest, 48, about taking on Sajak's role. "He said, 'Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not going in to try to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him.' He says he's coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going, and I'm looking forward to working with him," she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But before any changes are made, they will all be honoring Sajak. "We are celebrating this year with Pat and all the good times, all the 41 years, all the memories," she spilled. "We are going to be doing some incredible stuff to say goodbye to Pat at the end of the season."