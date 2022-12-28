Pat Sajak Roasts 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Who Royally Flubs Final Round
Contestant Jimmy’s recent stint on Wheel of Fortune was more like Wheel of Misfortune, with the player getting roasted by host Pat Sajak after fumbling a question that lost him $40,000.
Though Jimmy had earned not only $12,350 but also a trip to Puerto Rico throughout the course of the game, the contestant stumbled during the show’s last round, guessing the word “abnormal,” an answer that was impossible considering the letters on the board, for a question in the category of “events.”
"I don't know where abnormal came from,” Jimmy admitted to the host after his turn, a sentiment that Sajak evidently found amusing.
RENDERED SPEECHLESS? PAT SAJAK STUMBLES OVER HIS WORDS AFTER 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT REVEALS STRANGE HOBBY
"I've been to some abnormal gatherings,” the TV icon joked. “He was way off his mark."
The answer to the question was ultimately “informal gathering.”
Yet it seems Jimmy is far from the only one to suffer an embarassing moment on the long–running game show — even Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White has had her fair share of on-air mishaps throughout her 40 years spearheading the series.
Earlier this month, the TV icon got candid about one of her most awkward television moments, recounting a wardrobe malfunction that occurred as she was carrying a prop gift while filming a special Christmas edition of the beloved program.
"They decorated the set and on either end of my puzzle board were presents. A present got caught in the hem of my dress," recalled White during the recent sit-down.
- 'Wheel Of Fortune' Star Vanna White Dubs Pat Sajak 'My Work Husband' Despite Buzz His Tacky Behavior Could Get Him Fired
- Rendered Speechless? Pat Sajak Stumbles Over His Words After 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Reveals Strange Hobby
- Vanna White Admits It's 'Depressing' To Think About Ever Saying Goodbye To Pat Sajak & 'Wheel of Fortune'
“So I'm carrying this present behind me back and forth, and I didn't know,” she rememberd, noting that “Pat was laughing hysterically.”
Despite the initial embarrassment, White says she eventually realized just how comical her mishap was. “It was pretty funny when I realized that it was attached,” she quipped.
The star also opened up about her approach to wardrobe, sharing that although she "loved every outfit” she’s sported on the show, she wants her looks to resonate with all types of audiences.
VANNA WHITE RECOUNTS MOST EMBARRASSING 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' WARDROBE MALFUNCTION, ADMITS PAT SAJAK 'WAS LAUGHING HYSTERICALLY'
"I feel like there's so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I'm trying to please everybody," she explained. "Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say."
The Sun previously reported on Sajak’s recent comments.