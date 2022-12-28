Pat Sajak Roasts 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Who Royally Flubs Final Round

Contestant Jimmy’s recent stint on Wheel of Fortune was more like Wheel of Misfortune, with the player getting roasted by host Pat Sajak after fumbling a question that lost him $40,000.

Though Jimmy had earned not only $12,350 but also a trip to Puerto Rico throughout the course of the game, the contestant stumbled during the show’s last round, guessing the word “abnormal,” an answer that was impossible considering the letters on the board, for a question in the category of “events.”