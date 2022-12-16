'Wheel Of Fortune' Star Vanna White Dubs Pat Sajak 'My Work Husband' Despite Buzz His Tacky Behavior Could Get Him Fired

"He's my TV husband," she declared in a recent interview. "You know, we've been together … 40 years is a lot to be with somebody. We've been through a lot together."

White, 65, recalled one of her favorite memories with her costar, sharing, "I remember sitting in the makeup chair next to Pat when we first started, when I first started. And I turned to him and I said, 'I wonder where we'll be in 10 years.' I'm so lucky and so happy."