'Wheel Of Fortune' Star Vanna White Dubs Pat Sajak 'My Work Husband' Despite Buzz His Tacky Behavior Could Get Him Fired
On Tuesday, December 14, Vanna White celebrated a major milestone: she's held down her Wheel of Fortune job for 40 years! By her side nearly everyday has been host Pat Sajak, and while the dad-of-two has reportedly been ruffling feathers with viewers and producers alike, she's grateful for her colleague's company.
"He's my TV husband," she declared in a recent interview. "You know, we've been together … 40 years is a lot to be with somebody. We've been through a lot together."
White, 65, recalled one of her favorite memories with her costar, sharing, "I remember sitting in the makeup chair next to Pat when we first started, when I first started. And I turned to him and I said, 'I wonder where we'll be in 10 years.' I'm so lucky and so happy."
As OK! previously spilled, Sajak, 76, has been under fire for making errors and some of the suggestive comments he's made on air, but the blonde beauty doesn't seem to have any issue with him. In fact, she insisted she's never thought about leaving him or the series behind.
"Honestly, I've loved every minute of it. Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do," she gushed. "It's a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it, and it changes people's lives and it makes people happy. So it's a great job."
"Coming to work, it's a happy place and most of the people here have been here for a very long time," the TV icon added. "So this is really a family to me."
The Vanna Speaks author acknowledged that at some point, Sajak could choose to leave the show, which could also mean the end of her stint as well.
"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team. That's depressing," White confessed of the possible scenario. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that," she admitted. "I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?"
