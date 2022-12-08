Vanna White Recounts Most Embarrassing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Wardrobe Malfunction, Admits Pat Sajak 'Was Laughing Hysterically'

"They decorated the set and on either end of my puzzle board were presents," she recounted. "A present got caught in the hem of my dress. So I'm carrying this present behind me back and forth, and I didn't know. Pat was laughing hysterically, and it was pretty funny when I realized that it was attached."

Elsewhere in the interview, the game show legend explained why she doesn't rule out certain clothing choices even if she isn't a fan of them. "I feel like there's so many millions of people that are watching and have different tastes and I'm trying to please everybody," she shared. "Someone else might love it, so I try to be versatile, I always say."