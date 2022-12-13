Rendered Speechless? Pat Sajak Stumbles Over His Words After 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Reveals Strange Hobby

Pat Sajak was left flabbergasted by a recent Wheel of Fortune contestant. During the Monday, December 12, episode of the long-running game show, a woman named Laura made the veteran host fumble over his words after she revealed her shockingly lucrative hobby.

The participant revealed she makes nearly $92K just by owning three goats and milking them to make her own soap — a confession that left Sajak completely at a loss for words.