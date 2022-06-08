Rude! 'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Drag Pat Sajak For Latest Snarky Comment To Vanna White

The moment happened after a contestant correctly guessed there was an "N" in the puzzle and the 75-year-old tv personality appeared to get a bit snippy with White. As the 65-year-old walked over to the board in a pair of high heels, Sajak quipped, "Could ya move a little faster?"

Without answering, she simply gave him a small smile and approached the board to light up the correct letters. While White didn't seem too concerned with his little joke, after watching weeks of the host's snarky comments, fans were not pleased.