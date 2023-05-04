Pat Sajak Creepily Makes Stalker Joke While Chatting With 'Wheel of Fortune' Costar Vanna White
Another day, another cringey joke from Pat Sajak!
During the end credits of the Tuesday, May 2, episode of Wheel of Fortune, Sajak asked costar Vanna White, "So, when you're away from the exciting world of show business do you have a place you go to relax? To get away from it all — kind of your den?"
"Yes, in my garden in my backyard. Yeah, it’s peaceful it’s quiet, there's trees, there’s birds," she replied.
Sajak then noted that was "a nice change of pace" for the blonde beauty, who then asked him about his go-to place.
"You don't know this, but it's actually your garden," Sajak joked. "I'm usually there about two, three in the morning. Don't be alarmed."
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the remarks.
One person wrote, "This show needs new hosts. Too many troubles for these two," while another said, "Pat Sajak with a stalker joke to end the night???? #wheeloffortune."
A third person added, "Creep."
In December 2022, Sajak, 76, spoke about his bond with White, 66.
"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship. … And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team," he told People.
As OK! previously reported, Sajak has annoyed White in the past. Last month, Sajak said how he always plays a prank of his wife, Lesly Brown, which she "absolutely hates."
"We put a cake in front of her, she closes her eyes, she makes a wish, and when she blows out the candle, I clutch my heart and fall to the ground," the television host explained of the joke.
When White was asked if she found it funny, she simply stated, "No."
Sajak then replied, "OK" as the credits continued to roll.