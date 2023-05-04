Pat Sajak Creepily Makes Stalker Joke While Chatting With 'Wheel of Fortune' Costar Vanna White

During the end credits of the Tuesday, May 2, episode of Wheel of Fortune , Sajak asked costar Vanna White , "So, when you're away from the exciting world of show business do you have a place you go to relax? To get away from it all — kind of your den?"

"Yes, in my garden in my backyard. Yeah, it’s peaceful it’s quiet, there's trees, there’s birds," she replied.

Sajak then noted that was "a nice change of pace" for the blonde beauty, who then asked him about his go-to place.

"You don't know this, but it's actually your garden," Sajak joked. "I'm usually there about two, three in the morning. Don't be alarmed."