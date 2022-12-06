Vanna White Admits It's 'Depressing' To Think About Ever Saying Goodbye To Pat Sajak & 'Wheel of Fortune'

Vanna White could not imagine her life without Pat Sajak and Wheel of Fortune.

The veteran letter turner, who will celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show in the coming months, has no plans to say goodbye to her partner-in-crime or the game that made her a household name.

"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship," White said of her dynamic with Sajak on the long-running series. "And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."