Vanna White Admits It's 'Depressing' To Think About Ever Saying Goodbye To Pat Sajak & 'Wheel of Fortune'
Vanna White could not imagine her life without Pat Sajak and Wheel of Fortune.
The veteran letter turner, who will celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show in the coming months, has no plans to say goodbye to her partner-in-crime or the game that made her a household name.
"I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship," White said of her dynamic with Sajak on the long-running series. "And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team."
White's stint on the show officially began in 1975, so she's never known a life without it.
"I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team," the hostess admitted about her and Sajak's time on Wheel of Fortune ever coming to an end. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."
After years of doing the same job every day, it all has become second nature to the South Carolina native. "I just visualize us just being there. I can't think beyond that," she admitted. "I can't imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?"
"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," White emphasized.
Despite rumors of tension between White and Sajak, the blonde beauty could not be more grateful for her longtime occupation and the game show host.
"It's incredible. I cannot believe it's been 40 years. Honestly, I've loved every minute of it," she said. "Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It's a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people's lives and it makes people happy. So it's a great job."
Although everything seems to be fine according to White, the team behind the scenes may be singing a different tune. As OK! exclusively reported, producers have allegedly been considering having Sajak's female counterpart take the reins as his on-air behavior continues to be erratic.
“The producers need and appreciate Vanna more than ever,” the insider spilled of the backstage drama. “If Pat doesn’t turn things around, Vanna could be taking the wheel soon!”
