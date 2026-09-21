Patrick Clancy Reveals the Question He Asked Lindsay After She Killed Their 3 Children
Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET
Patrick Clancy is opening up about the conversation he had with his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, after the deaths of their three children.
On Sunday, September 20, Patrick appeared on 60 Minutes for his first televised interview since Lindsay’s murder trial ended in a mistrial. During the emotional conversation, he reflected on the loss of his children and the years he has spent trying to move forward.
“I asked her if she remembered it,” he said of his exchange with Lindsay right after the tragedy. “She said it was like a dream and she remembered much in the way you would remember a dream after waking up.”
Despite everything that happened, Patrick said he does not believe he failed his family.
“I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time, and I live with the outcome,” Patrick said. “I live with it every day, but I think I did the best I could.”
'I Talk to Them'
Even though Lindsay didn't apologize, the Microsoft sales executive insists he's put all past grudges behind him.
“I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever,” he said.
Patrick has also found his own way to remain connected to the children he lost.
“I talk to them,” he shared, adding that he asked them to "help" him.
- Patrick Clancy’s New Wife Defends Romance and Calls Him the 'Most Selfless Father' After Ex Lindsay's Mistrial: 'I Don't Know How It Got So Twisted'
- Patrick Clancy Breaks Silence on Marriage to Ex Lindsay: 'I Did the Best I Could'
- Patrick Clancy Makes Heartbreaking Admission About His 3 Dead Kids in First Interview Since Ex Lindsay Clancy's Mistrial
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lindsay’s Murder Trial Ended in a Mistrial
Lindsay admitted to killing the couple’s three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — at their Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023. The case went to trial in 2026, with her defense arguing that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible.
Earlier this month, Lindsay’s trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Eleven jurors supported acquitting her by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, while one juror disagreed.
Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, previously described what he believed happened to Lindsay at the time.
“That was not the Lindsay that is now living amongst us,” Kevin said. “The person that committed this atrocious act was a result of postpartum psychosis combined with the medications that she was provided.”
Patrick Faces Online Conspiracy Theories
Patrick has since remarried Dr. Rachel Danis, who also appeared alongside him during the 60 Minutes interview.
Rachel, an infertility specialist, recalled how the two first met while in New York City.
"I was just a girl who met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday," Rachel recalled. "And I don't think there's anything wrong with that."
Patrick has also faced intense online scrutiny, with people saying he cheated on Lindsay and that he even played a part in his kids' deaths. Rachel then pushed back against the online claims surrounding her husband, calling Patrick "the most selfless father and supportive partner."
"I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted," she went on.