Patrick Mahomes Admits He 'Can't Keep Up' With Travis and Jason Kelce's Partying After Having 2 Kids: 'I Used To'

By:

May 3 2024, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Not everyone can party like Travis and Jason Kelce!

While on the most recent episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, which was released on Thursday, May 2, Patrick Mahomes discussed how he can no longer rage like he did in the past after having kids Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1, with wife Brittany Mahomes.

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes share two kids.

"No, I cannot [keep up with the Kelce brothers]. I used to, I think, and then I had kids," Patrick admitted of going out with the siblings.

He noted how Jason also has to occasionally bow out of hitting the town as he shares daughters Bennie, 1, Elliotte, 3 and Wyatt, 4, with wife Kylie Kelce.

travis kelce vegas
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are star players on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Jason has kids too, so he has to pick and choose, but when he chooses, he can go," Patrick shared.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who married Brittany in 2022, added that although Travis knows how to have a good time, there is more to him than meets the eye.

brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes tied the knot in 2022.

"He puts on this persona, I'm partying, drinking, whatever, but he's really super intelligent," Patrick said of the tight end.

Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, recently supported Patrick and Brittany as they attended their fundraising gala for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in Las Vegas.

jason kelce
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce shares three kids with wife Kylie Kelce.

At the event, Travis auctioned off a set of four tickets for Swift's Eras Tour, which went for a whopping $80,000.

"It's always fun doing something exciting and getting everybody together for a great cause," he told brother Jason on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast. "What Pat and Brittany Mahomes do for the community in [Kansas City, Mo.] and their hometown community down there in Texas, it's just awesome to see how much money they can raise and how much support he gets everywhere he goes, man, because of how great of a guy he is."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, an eyewitnesses spilled that Taylor and Travis were "holding hands and were affectionate all night," noting there was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them. The support is there for one another."

Travis and Taylor debuted their romance in September 2023 when the pop star went to watch the athlete play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Since then, the duo has been inseparable, with Taylor attending several of Travis’ games and Travis traveling around the world to watch Taylor’s Eras Tour performances.

