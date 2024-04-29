Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Were Affectionate All Night' at Patrick Mahomes' Gala, Spills Insider: 'Lots of Kissing'
Sparks were flying between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce when the duo attended Patrick Mahomes' charity event in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27.
According to an attendee, the pair "walked in holding hands and were affectionate all night."
There was "lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them, the support is there for one another," the insider added to a news outlet.
"The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love," they gushed of the 34-year-old stars.
Attendee Meghan Dunham also spilled on how the Hollywood power couple's relationship seems "genuine and authentic."
"Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! It's very sweet and nothing but love between the two of them," she shared.
Dunham was also able to snag a selfie with the "gracious and sweet" "Karma" singer, noting, "she truly is a beautiful soul. Inside and out."
Dunham posted the picture on Instagram alongside the caption, "Superstar she might be….BUT T-Swift is the kindest most gracious human —->> Genuine, authentic and down to earth — just there to support and be with her man at the @15andmahomies golf tournament and gala ❤️."
"Keep doin’ your thang girl — keep inspiring and empowering young girls — you’re the real deal — and thank you for taking the time for a quick chat ❤️," she wrote.
The Grammy winner looked stunning at the shindig in a sleeveless metallic dark green gown while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end rocked a suit.
At the event, Kelce referred to the blonde beauty as "my significant other" upon revealing they were auctioning off four tickets to one of her Eras Tour concerts. In the end, the tickets sold for $80,000.
As OK! reported, the stars have been "acting like a couple of kids before her tour resumes. She can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing."
While Swift's intentional shows kick off on May 9, the two try to FaceTime often, with an insider claiming they plan to spend "no more than 10 days without seeing each other. Either he’ll fly to her or they’ll meet somewhere romantic."
"It’ll be tough, but Taylor and Travis want to make it work," the insider added.
Kelce already confirmed he'll be attending some of her shows in Europe, while one source claimed his family plans to join him there.
"It's a great time and opportunity to get to know each other's families more," the source said of their parents all hanging out together. "They are all very excited about this, and to be there all together, as one family is perfect. Everyone is looking forward to that trip."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to the gala attendees.