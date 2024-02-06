Patrick Mahomes Admits 'It's Been Cool to Watch' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance Blossom

"He's enjoying it. He's enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well," the dad-of-two, 28, said at the Monday, February 5, outing.

"It's been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of," he added of the pair's romance, which began over the summer of 2023. "It's been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I'm glad that he's [as] happy as he is."