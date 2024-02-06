Patrick Mahomes Admits 'It's Been Cool to Watch' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance Blossom
Patrick Mahomes will always be in teammate Travis Kelce's corner.
While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked to reporters at the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night event in Las Vegas, he was more than happy to touch on how his friend's life has changed since he began dating Taylor Swift.
"He's enjoying it. He's enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well," the dad-of-two, 28, said at the Monday, February 5, outing.
"It's been cool to watch and to be able to be a little bit a part of," he added of the pair's romance, which began over the summer of 2023. "It's been a heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I'm glad that he's [as] happy as he is."
When the athlete was asked if he's tired of answering questions about Kelce and the singer, both 34, he replied, "She just won Album of the Year [at the Grammys], man, so you gotta get some Swiftie questions."
It was less than two weeks ago that Mahomes was asked about the relationship while on Pro Football Talk, where he insisted the fame hasn't affected the tight end.
"He’s been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce," Mahomes shared. "He’ll still walk through the stadium and treat everyone like they’re his best friend and he’s always going to be like that. It hasn’t been any different to me."
"And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day," he added. "I’ve come to work every single day and am lucky enough that I have a lot of great players around me and Travis is one of them."
As OK! reported, the "Karma" vocalist hit it off with Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, 28, and the two blonde beauties have been seen cheering on the Chiefs at games and going out to dinners around the country.
Brittany recently defended the musician by sharing an Instagram Story post of a Charles Barkley quote that read, "If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser."
"Let. Them. Know," she added on top of the sportscaster's words.
The NBA alum was referring to those who have complained that too much of the Chiefs' games center around the Grammy winner, who's often shown on the screen.
In an interview with TIME, the pop star explained she's brushed off the drama, noting, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."