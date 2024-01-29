OK Magazine
No Bad Blood: Taylor Swift Spotted Talking With Tony Romo After He Repeatedly Called Her Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During NFL Season

taylor swift tony romo awkward interaction
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

Looks like Taylor Swift is shaking off Tony Romo's prior comments about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, the pop star, 34, was spotted chatting with the broadcaster, 43, while they were on the field.

taylor swift tony romo awkward interaction
Source: mega

Tony Romo has previously called Taylor Swift Travis Kelce's 'wife.'

The blonde beauty apparently complimented Romo and said he does a great job, to which he told her she's even better.

“Well, we’re doing very different things, aren’t we?” Swift said as she smiled and turned to Romo. “It’s a different skill set.”

“Yeah,” Romo replied before giving each other a friendly fist bump.

Though the moment was super sweet, people couldn't help but think things were a bit awkward between the two of them. One person wrote, "Crazy to think this is Tony Romo’s biggest playoff moment of his career," while another added, "Romo almost fumbled the fist bump."

A third person added, "And Mama Kelce is trying to contain her laughter at Tony trying to act like he’s a Chiefs fan."

taylor swift tony romo awkward interaction
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Romo consistently messed up throughout the NFL season, as he thought the two were married.

On December 10, as the camera panned to the singer in the stands, Romo said, "As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience — er, I'm sorry. Girlfriend!"

taylor swift tony romo awkward interaction
Source: mega

Tony Romo and Taylor Swift were spotted mingling on the field on January 28.

MORE ON:
tony romo
The former athlete then corrected himself, but a second commentator replied to his blunder, saying, "Not yet."

Romo then did it again while reporting on the Christmas Day game. After ESPN posted a video of the "Out of the Woods" songstress cheering for her man in the stands, he said, “And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend."

“You’ve been down that road with that before,” broadcaster Jim Nantz responded.

taylor swift tony romo awkward interaction
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissed after the latter won the game.

As OK! previously reported, Swift stormed the field to celebrate with Kelce and his family and friends on January 28. In the midst of the chaos, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, couldn't stop kissing and gushing over one another as cameras and people surrounded them.

Before the big game, Kelce revealed how his life has changed since dating the Grammy winner.

"I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building," he told reporters on Friday, January 26.

"You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what’s going on," he added. "So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

