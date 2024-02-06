OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Spills He Heard Some of Taylor Swift's New Album: 'It Is Unbelievable'

travis kelce taylor swift grammy wins heard album
Source: CBS; MEGA
Feb. 6 2024

Taylor Swift is "The Man" and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, knows it!

On Monday night, February 5, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to his girlfriend's history-making Grammy wins from the night before during an annual Super Bowl media event in Las Vegas, Nev.

travis kelce taylor swift grammy wins heard album
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce praised his girlfriend Taylor Swift's history-making Grammy wins.

"She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," Kelce expressed of Swift, who became the first singer to win a Grammy for Album of the Year four times.

"I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too," he noted ahead of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

travis kelce taylor swift grammy wins heard album
Source: CBS

Taylor Swift became the first singer to win Album of the Year four times.

During the Grammys, Swift also won an award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Upon accepting her trophy — which just so happened to be her 13th Grammy, a "lucky number" for the pop star — the "Love Story" singer shockingly announced the release date of her "brand new album," The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on April 19.

travis kelce taylor swift grammy wins heard album
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce will play in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11.

During his media event on Monday evening, Kelce warmed the hearts of his girlfriend's widespread fanbase when he revealed he's listened to a bit of the album.

"I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," the two-time Super Bowl champion sweetly gushed.

While he admitted listening to parts of the 17-track album, Kelce declared, "I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her," as the professional athlete noted he "can neither confirm nor deny" which song was his favorite.

Although Swift's current boyfriend had the chance to hear some of the highly-anticipated tunes — two of which feature Post Malone and Florence the Machine — many fans are convinced the album is mostly about the "Enchanted" singer's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, as OK! previously reported.

travis kelce taylor swift grammy wins heard album
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Shortly after Swift announced the album's name on Sunday evening, February 4, social media sleuths discovered a 2022 Variety interview of Alwyn, who revealed the name of a group chat he has with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott titled "The Tortured Man Club."

"[Andrew is] just on it every day. He’s just on it by himself," Mescal, who once dated Swift's close friend Phoebe Bridgers joked during the joint interview, as Alwyn quipped: "Just messaging himself good mornings."

Source: OK!

Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before news broke about their split in April 2023.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker went public with her and Kelce's relationship in September of last year, though the NFL star recently revealed they had "known each other for close to a month up to that point."

